Get a free mask at Cabarrus parks this Saturday

CONCORD — Cabarrus County will hold drive-thru face covering distribution events Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each of the county’s four parks. Staffers will distribute two masks per person as vehicles enter the grounds. Supplies are limited.
Park locations are:
Camp T.N. Spencer, 3155 Foxford Road, Concord.
Frank Liske, 4001 Stough Road, Concord.
Rob Wallace, 12900 Bethel School Road, Midland.
Vietnam Veterans, 760 Orphanage Road, Concord.
While county business has shifted to online operations during the pandemic, the parks system remains open for passive activities. And residents are taking advantage.
Vietnam Veterans Park has seen double the number of visitors over last year, and other county parks are registering numbers consistent with previous years, even after canceling popular activities such as tournaments, shelter reservations, camping and boating.
“Families are connecting with us like never before — at our parks and on social media — but they’re not on our ballfields, participating in senior games or playing on the playground,” said Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong. “Come get a mask and wear it so folks can get back to the full range of activities they rely on for their physical health and mental wellbeing.”
Upcoming eventsCabarrus County will hold additional mask distribution events July 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Human Services Center, 1303 S. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.
On June 26, North Carolina entered a statewide executive order mandating the use of face coverings in public places. For more information on the requirements, visit www.governor.nc.gov.
The county purchased the face masks through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds.
Play at the parkRob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Camp T.N. Spencer Park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The pool at Camp T.N. Spencer Park is now open, but park officials encourage visitors to learn more about the requirements that must be followed to use the facilities.
The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., which covers two, three-hour swim sessions with an hour-long break between to clean and sanitize the pool area.
The maximum capacity is 42 people per session.
Cost is $5 per person.
Visitors must wear masks while in the pool area.
Bring your own chair, as all furniture has been stored for the season.
Visitors can reserve a spot ahead of time at www.cabarruscounty.us/register. The concession stand is open.
To learn more about parks in Cabarrus County, visit cabarruscounty.us/alp, call 704-920-3484 or follow them on Facebook @CabCoALP.
Local COVID-19 resourcesCabarrus County residents can turn to the Cabarrus Health Alliance for ongoing information related to COVID-19 and other public health concerns. CHA provides updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
