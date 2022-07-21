Gifted and Talan(ted): Northwest golfer Harrison set to join world’s teen elite at U.S. Junior Amateur

CONCORD — In his three short years of playing the sport full time, Kannapolis' Talan Harrison has become one of the best high school golfers in Cabarrus County and made a name for himself throughout North Carolina.

Now, sporting a bucket cap and a smile just as wide, Harrison flies across the country into the biggest tournament of his life, effectively uttering the words a golf icon made famous more than a quarter-century ago:

“Hello, world.”

Not to compare Harrison, only a rising sophomore at Northwest Cabarrus High School, to the legendary Tiger Woods. But, like Woods in his teenage days, Harrison will compete against golfers from around the globe in the prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur next week.

The 74th U.S. Golf Association event will be held on two courses at Brandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon starting Monday and concluding Saturday.

Harrison assured himself a trip to Oregon when he finished strong late and tied for second place by carding a 3-under-par 69 in the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier at Cabarrus Country Club on June 27.

Only 264 boys golfers qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur, with players ranging from ages 12 to 18, and 25 countries will be represented in the field.

Players such as Woods (three times), Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and David Duval have won the U.S. Junior Amateur, and Harrison is humbled to even have the chance join such exclusive company.

“It means a lot,” Harrison told the Independent Tribune. “It’s a really special tournament. There’s going to be some really good people, some really good competition there.

“My expectation is to just have fun and enjoy the experience. It’s not really (about) how I play. I would like to play well, but I just want to live the experience.”

Harrison has gotten his share of great golf experiences, even though he only became wholly dedicated to the sport in March 2019. Since then, there haven’t been many tournaments in which he hasn’t been a factor.

This past season, in his freshman year at Northwest Cabarrus, he was named the South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year after leading the Trojans to their first team victory in more than two decades while also taking the SPC tournament championship.

Harrison went on to become the 3A Midwest Regional runner-up and the 14th-place finisher in the Class 3A state tournament, which was highest among all Cabarrus County public-school golfers.

His home course is Cabarrus Country Club, so when he began the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier last month, he was confident, even though the field was loaded with 83 other talented golfers who also had dreams of making the trip Oregon.

“Cabarrus is a pretty hard course for everybody else, but I play it almost every day, so I felt like I had a really good advantage,” Harrison said. “I just had to put together one good round, and I did it.”

But he admits the day didn’t go by without its agonizing moments of uncertainty.

Knowing what was on the line, Harrison said, “I wasn’t playing that well” as he headed toward the conclusion of his round. With three holes left, he had resigned himself to the belief that he was out of contention. His dream, he thought, would die right there on his home course.

“At first, I didn’t think I was going to qualify,” Harrison recalled. “I didn’t think I had a chance. I was kind of just playing free golf. I was one of the first tee times out there, so I knew I had to go low to qualify. I was even (par) through 15 holes, and I just tried to put it together and finish strong. I would have to make at least two birdies over the last three holes to qualify.”

The 15-year-old Harrison did better than that: He made THREE birdies.

Having started the qualifying tournament on the back nine, his final three holes of the day were Nos. 7, 8 and 9.

No. 7 was a 182-yard par 3, and it started with some drama. Harrison didn’t hit a good shot off the tee, which meant he’d need to sink a long putt for birdie.

Fortunately, putting is Harrison’s strong suit, according to Northwest Cabarrus coach Ricky Patton. Last season, Patton told the Independent Tribune, “Talan is by far the best putter in the conference, and that helps him on the golf course. When he steps up to a long putt, he’s got a chance to make it. He doesn’t leave putts short; they always look like they’re going in.”

Harrison lived that out over the final three holes. He finished off No. 7 by draining the long putt to get one of his two needed birdies, and then it was on to the 503-yard, par 5 No. 8.

On 8, Harrison barely missed the green to the left on his second shot, and his ensuing chip shot wasn’t as strong as it could have been, either. He was left with a putt that he estimated was “a 10- or 15-footer” to score another birdie.

It was perfect.

Finally, on the 418-yard par 4 No. 9 hole, everything set up nicely. No golf equivalent of a Stephen Curry 3-pointer would be needed this time. Harrison put his tee shot in the fairway, and then used a wedge to leave himself within a foot of the cup. Minutes later, another birdie.

What pressure?

It was on to Oregon.

“I was really excited, and I was really happy that I made my dad (Chad) proud,” Harrison said.

The other four golfers who qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur at Cabarrus Country Club that day were (medalist) Colin Salema of Matthews; Ethan Paschal of Fayetteville; Andrew Gregory of Inman, South Carolina; and Mason Kucia of Indian Land, South Carolina.

Cary’s James Rico and Holly Springs’ Daniel McBrien, who both shot 71, were the alternates.

Harrison’s Northwest Cabarrus teammate Cooper Burris and Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton played well but missed the cut, as both shot 1-over-73.

However, for Harrison, there wasn’t much of a celebration the night he qualified. He had another tournament to play the next day.

The summertime is when the junior golf circuit is most intense, and Harrison has been quite busy — and effective.

Among his exploits:

● In April, he finished tied for sixth out of 84 participants in the TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star event in Southern Pines.

● In early June, he won first place in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Greensboro Junior.

● In mid-June, he tied for 64th among a field of 222 in the prestigious Press Thornton Future Masters in Dothan, Alabama.

● In late June, he again took first place while playing the Harold Varner III Foundation Junior All-Star in Clemmons.

Harrison is scheduled to board a flight for Oregon on Friday morning. And since the tournament is set to take place on the expansive resort’s two courses, Brandon Dunes and Bandon Trails, he’ll play a practice round Saturday and another Sunday.

He is set to tee off at 8:43 a.m. local time at Bandon Trails, which is 11:43 a.m. in North Carolina, and he’ll be paired with fellow American Matai Naqica and China’s Dianchao Wu.

The Golf Channel will air the semifinals (Friday) and the championship round (Saturday).

The winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur receives a gold medal and gets to keep the U.S. Junior Amateur Trophy in his possession for one season, but the long-term rewards are even greater. They include exemption from future U.S. Junior Amateurs, exemption into the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, and exemption into the next U.S. Amateur.

Harrison, of course, wants to play well on the big stage next week. He’s done it for most of his young career, and that’s his goal each time he takes the course. But he said he’s not worried about winning the U.S. Junior Amateur; he simply wants to enjoy the moment, end his summer as best he can, and then get prepared for a strong sophomore campaign at Northwest Cabarrus.

“I think I’ll definitely be a lot better next season, and I think I’ll show out a little bit more,” said Harrison. “Hopefully, I can do the same thing as last year, probably a little bit better.”