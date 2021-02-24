GIRLS BASKETBALL: Asheville’s big second quarter brings Chargers’ achievement-filled season to a close

CONCORD – A record-breaking season came to an end for the Cox Mill girls basketball team Tuesday night.

Asheville High School’s explosive second quarter proved to be too much for the Chargers to overcome, and the visiting Cougars took a 56-33 victory in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Cox Mill wraps up its season with a 9-5 record, while Asheville improved to 12-2 and will travel to play top-seeded Morganton Freedom on Thursday.

But the Chargers’ campaign this year was one of major accomplishments.

For starters, the squad became the first Cox Mill girls basketball team to win a conference championship, as the Chargers shared the title with Northwest Cabarrus. And in Tuesday’s game, Emerie Tillmon became the program’s first 1,000-point scorer.

Tillmon, a senior guard, accomplished the feat over three seasons, and she played her first two years at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville.

Tillmon led the Chargers with 13 points Tuesday night, while Arianna Perry was next with six.