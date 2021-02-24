 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Asheville’s big second quarter brings Chargers’ achievement-filled season to a close
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Asheville’s big second quarter brings Chargers’ achievement-filled season to a close

Asheville defeated Cox Mill 56-33 to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Cox Mill coach Lin Smithson talks to her players during a timeout.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – A record-breaking season came to an end for the Cox Mill girls basketball team Tuesday night.

Asheville High School’s explosive second quarter proved to be too much for the Chargers to overcome, and the visiting Cougars took a 56-33 victory in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Emerie Tillmon (30) shoots a 3-pointer against Asheville Tuesday night. 

Cox Mill wraps up its season with a 9-5 record, while Asheville improved to 12-2 and will travel to play top-seeded Morganton Freedom on Thursday.

But the Chargers’ campaign this year was one of major accomplishments.

Kylie Lewis (12) works against Asheville center Eliza Greiner.

For starters, the squad became the first Cox Mill girls basketball team to win a conference championship, as the Chargers shared the title with Northwest Cabarrus. And in Tuesday’s game, Emerie Tillmon became the program’s first 1,000-point scorer.

Tillmon, a senior guard, accomplished the feat over three seasons, and she played her first two years at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville.

Tillmon led the Chargers with 13 points Tuesday night, while Arianna Perry was next with six.

Arianna Perry (23) works against very tough Asheville defense by Evangelia Paulk. 

But Cox Mill ran into a hard-nosed Asheville squad that capitalized on nearly every mistake and broke open what had been a close first quarter by putting up 26 points in the second period. At the same time, the Chargers managed just eight points and went into halftime trailing 38-16.

The Cougars were paced by sophomore Evangelia Paulk, who had a game-high 23 points.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill     8     8      7     10 –  33

Asheville 12    26     10       8 –  56

COX MILL – Emerie Tillmon 13, Hines 4, Lewis 4, Perry 6, Chloe Tillmon 2, Gallegos 4 

ASHEVILLE – Paulk 23, Rucker 5, Hamner 6, Hill 2, E Smith 8, G Smith 5, Greiner 4, Watt 3 

