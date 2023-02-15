MOORESVILLE – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team had beaten West Cabarrus before.

But this time was different.

Way different.

When the two clubs met last week, West Cabarrus won rather comfortably. In that 20-point victory, the Wolverines handled the Ragin’ Bulls’ defensive pressure, limited Hickory Ridge leading scorer Alyssa Lewis to just three points, and held the Bulls to their second-fewest points in a loss this season.

The Bulls – and certainly Lewis – made sure nothing close to that last outing with the Wolverines occurred when they met Wednesday night.

Not only did the Bulls avenge that loss and win the season series with West Cabarrus, they put themselves in position to play for the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament championship.

With Lewis scoring 21 points, Hickory Ridge used multiple offensive surges and defensive stops to take a 69-53 victory to advance to the GMC finals and a Friday showdown with host Lake Norman High School.

Lewis also had plenty of help in the outcome.

Fellow senior guard Erica McClary pumped in 16 points for the Bulls, and the Gidney sisters – junior forward Sheree and freshman guard Ma-Kaela – had 14 apiece.

Other scoring contributions came via Chloe Woodward and Amya Leathers, who had two points each.

Things were relatively tight in the first quarter Wednesday, and then the Ragin’ Bulls eased out to a 28-21 lead at halftime. But in the third period, Hickory Ridge outscored the Wolverines by 10 points, 21-11, and kept the advantage at double digits most of the rest of the way, even as West Cabarrus threatened.

For the Wolverines, Jade Clowney (12 points), Rayana Minard (11) and Kaiya Bond (10) turned in the top performances. Also, Shariah White and Yanira Finley scored seven points apiece, with Emonie Hicks adding four and Anna Mathis two.

Hickory Ridge is now 18-6 on the season, while West Cabarrus is 18-8.

The Wolverines will wait until the Class 4A playoff seeds are announced this weekend, and the Ragin’ Bulls prepare for their third matchup with Lake Norman. The Wildcats won the first meeting with the Bulls by 45 points, however, the second was much closer but ended up with a 14-point disparity.