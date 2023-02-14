HARRISBURG – Three Hickory Ridge girls basketball players scored in double figures, as the Ragin’ Bulls rolled past South Iredell, 68-29, Monday in the first round of the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament.

Hickory Ridge played stifling defense, allowing the Vikings to score more than eight points in just one quarter.

Senior Erica McClary (18 points) was the top scorer for Hickory Ridge and was followed by freshman Ma-Kaela Gidney (15) and senior Alyssa Lewis (14).

Completing the scoring for the Bulls were Amya Leathers (seven points), Hannah Shampine (four), Sheree Gidney (four), Chloe Woodward (two), Imaya Stukes (two) and Miranda Duley (two).

Kayden Johnson paced South Iredell (5-19) with 18 points.

Hickory Ridge (17-6) will face West Cabarrus in the semifinals on Wednesday at Lake Norman High School.