MOORESVILLE – For the third time this season, the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team succumbed to highly regarded Lake Norman, this time 75-67 in the Greater Metro 4 tournament championship game Friday on the Wildcats’ home floor.

The Ragin’ Bulls (18-7) now await their fate in the Class 4A state playoffs when the seedings are announced this weekend.

Friday marked the second game in a row that Ragin’ Bulls essentially when blow-for-blow with the undefeated Wildcats (26-0), who are the No. 2-ranked team in the state, public or private, according to MaxPreps.com.

Both teams started out scorching, playing to a 22-22 stalemate in the opening period. But in the second quarter, the Wildcats seemed to find a groove, thanks in large part to strong play on the interior, and took a 46-37 lead into halftime.

Hickory Ridge even out-pointed the Wildcats, 18-17, in the third period and 12-11 in the final stanza. But the Wildcats’ third-quarter burst proved to be too much for the Bulls to overcome.

Amya Leathers was on her game, leading the Bulls with 15 points. But the sophomore guard wasn’t the only Bull who had it going, as Sheree Gidney and Alyssa Lewis had 14 apiece, while had Erica McClary 12 and Ma-Kaela Gidney 10. Chloe Woodward contributed two points.

Lake Norman was sparked by another big game from do-it-all senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who poured in 20 points.

But just like Hickory Ridge, several players had the hot hand for the Wildcats.

Samantha Shehan had 17 points, and Kelsey Rhyne and Alexis Shehan both scored 16. Addison Sirianni had six points.