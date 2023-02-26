WINSTON-SALEM – Despite an impressive effort, cold shooting thwarted the Cannon School girls basketball team’s bid to win a second state title in three years, as the Cougars fell to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 53-43, in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship game Saturday.

The Cougars struggled mightily from the 3-point line (19%) and the free throw line (54%) in the game played at Calvary Day School.

The off-the-mark shooting was especially costly in the third quarter, when Cannon saw a five-point halftime lead turn into a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (25-7) went on to halt a 15-game winning streak for Cannon, which closes the season with a 24-6 record. Cannon last won the title in 2021.

After losing in the semifinals last season, making it to the state championship was a major achievement, and Cougars coach Kelvin Drakeford still believes this program is on the rise.

“Our program is going in the right direction,” Drakeford told the Independent Tribune. “We scrapped and clawed all season and only had five (regular-season) losses. This was a special season, and we reached our goal of making the state championship game.”

The Cougars brought intensity to Saturday’s game, however, Drakeford said the team’s shooting woes were too much to overcome.

“We could have done so much better at the free-throw line,” Drakeford said. “We went 13-for-24 at the line, which is tough when you lose the game by only 10 points.

“We didn’t shoot too well from 3,” he added. “We went 4-for-21, and our transition game was almost non-existent. Overall, we just weren’t very efficient.”

Cannon star senior Samyha Suffren admitted her team’s level of play dropped after the first half, when the Cougars actually held a 24-19 lead at halftime.

“In the first half, we shared the ball, and we out-rebounded them,” Suffren said. “We needed to do more of that in the second half. We would’ve had a much better shot at winning.”

Although Cannon came up short, Suffren – who transferred in last year and is one of five seniors who’ll end her career without a state championship – reflected on how important being a Cougar has been to her.

“I’ve attended two high schools and two middle schools,” said Suffren, a McDonald’s All-American nominee who’s signed with Virginia Tech. “Not one felt like home but here. All my teammates mean something to me. I know this is cliché, but I can literally say these girls are my sisters.”

Drakeford spoke highly of Suffren and credited her for being an on-court leader for her team.

“Samyha was a big lift for our team. She improved our young players, which speaks to her leadership,” Drakeford said. “Our tagline is “Leave a legacy,” and I feel like she did that.”

Though the Cougars are losing some senior leadership, Drakeford said he believes his team can return to this stage in the future and have a different outcome.

Eligible to return are juniors such as Lili Booker, Maya McCorkle, Kierra Morrow and Lucy Way; and sophomores Khloe Thompson and Jamyrah Cherry. Most played critical roles in this season’s success.

“I really think we’ll be back,” Drakeford said. “We’re young and still have some key players returning. We’re going to make a huge jump and be hungrier than ever.”