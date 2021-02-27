GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cannon makes history by winning program’s first state championship

Said starting point guard Zoe Edwards, one of eight Cannon School seniors: “It was tough because I was just getting frustrated. I kept getting (the ball) stolen and wasn’t getting calls. (Cannon assistant) coach (Ashley Rivens) told me to keep leaning into (Mims) and eventually we’d figure it out. I could get off the ball and get my teammates involved.”

Another problem for Cannon School was Richardson’s foul trouble. She picked up her third foul at the second quarter’s 4:25 mark and missed most of the rest of the first half. The Cougars managed only two points without her – an Anna Galloway jumper from the free throw line – and fell behind 22-19 at halftime.

Some of the first half’s trends, including Cannon School’s defensive tactics, reversed themselves after halftime. Led by freshman forward Seini Hicks, the Cougars forced Imani Lester out of her comfort zone in the lane and out toward the 3-point arc. In the second half, Lester took more shots from outside the paint than inside and scored just five more points to finish with a team-high 16.

Hicks, who finished with seven points and six rebounds, offered this explanation of her team’s second-half defensive strategy against Lester: