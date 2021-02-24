GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cannon runs away from Bengals to, at long last, reach the state championship game

Conversely, as Cannon was heating up, Greensboro Day struggled. After Robinson’s 3 with 6:55 showing, the Bengals missed eight straight shots and repeatedly committed turnovers. They didn’t score another basket until Liz Wyrick’s layup with 2:10 remaining. It was their final basket of the game, and they were trailing by 14 points.

“(Cannon) started speeding us up with a little more pressure, and we sped ourselves up trying to get the ball,” said Greensboro Day coach Chris Brewington. “I think we had four turnovers in a row there, and Reigan Richardson took advantage of those. Before you know it, we were down by 10, and we started having to press more.

“We’ve had a problem all year closing out games and finishing,” Brewington added, “but we’ve just got to take care of the basketball. That, and trying to stop Reigan, was our main goal. And still …”

For the Cougars, the state championship game has been a long time coming. Last season, in a jump from a recent history of struggles, they reached the state quarterfinals before succumbing to eventual champion – and fellow conference member – Providence Day.

This season, Cannon romped to the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association title and now have broken new ground by making the NCISAA finals.