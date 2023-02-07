CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team bounced back brilliantly from a loss to undefeated West Rowan by blowing past Carson, 59-35, at Coach Mason Court Tuesday night.

Junior guard Jalayah Ray had the hottest hand for the Vikings, scoring 15 points, but junior forward Kyra Lewis did work, too, adding 14.

Central Cabarrus pushed its record to 15-8 overall and 9-4 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where its sits in back of second-place Northwest Cabarrus.

The Vikings travel to Northwest Cabarrus on Friday for the season’s rematch, with the first meeting having been won by the Trojans by just three points.

Completing the scoring for the Vikings on Tuesday were Katherine Coley (nine points), Taylor Smith (nine), Kaosi Ezeigbo (four), Louella Blanchard (four) and Laila Pickett (three).

Carson – which fell to 3-20 overall and 2-11 SPC – was led by Allie Martin’s 13 points and Laila Furr 10,

The Cougars close the season at South Rowan on Friday.

Brooklyn McBride and Julia Burleson scored four points each, while Jadyn Steele had three and Morgan Shannon one.