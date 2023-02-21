THOMASVILLE – A high-scoring second quarter helped Thomasville Ledford overcome the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team’s early lead, and the Vikings couldn’t rebound on the road in their 48-33 loss in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday.

Central Cabarrus held a slim 11-9 lead after the first quarter, but Ledford exploded for 21 points in the second quarter while limiting the Vikings to seven. The Vikings couldn’t regain their footing, while Ledford controlled the boards.

Central Cabarrus, the 22nd seed in the West Region, finishes its season with a 17-11 record.

Jalayah Ray led the Vikings with 10 points, and Kyra Lewis had nine. The rest of the Central Cabarrus scoring was done by Taylor Smith (four points), Jahnae Duncan (four), Katherine Coley (three) and Daniyah Burton (three).

For 11th-seeded Ledford, Layla Sands scored 14 points, and Aramy Grier had 12.