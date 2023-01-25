GIRLS BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus ousts Spiders in SPC matchup

CONCORD – The Concord girls basketball team reached its second-highest point total of the season, but it wasn’t quite enough, as Central Cabarrus came into Charles Rimer Gym and took a 65-42 victory Tuesday night.

The Vikings placed three players in double figures, and they were led by freshman guard Taylor Smith’s 16 points, seven assists and six steals.

Meanwhile, junior guard Jalayah Ray scored 15 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Kyra Lewis finished with 11 points.

Also for Central Cabarrus, Katherine Coley scored eight points, Jocelyn Stanley five and Daniyah Burton four. Laila Pickett, Louella Blanchard and Kaosi Ezeigbo scored two points each.

The Vikings improved their record to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Central Cabarrus plays South Rowan Friday in China Grove.

The Spiders’ previous high for points in a game this season is the 51 they scored while knocking off Marshville Forest Hills late last month to snap a nine-game losing streak.

On Tuesday, the Spiders were led by Kaylin Williams, who scored 13 points. JaShonba Brown had nine points, while Kate Smith had eight and Katelyn Parks five.

The Spiders, who are 2-16 and 0-9 SPC, travel to Carson on Friday.