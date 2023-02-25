CONCORD – Kelvin Drakeford doesn’t turn from the glare of high expectations.

That’s why as the 2022-23 season dawned, he wanted his Cannon School girls basketball players to step right in it and test their mettle against teams across the nation.

For the first game of the season, Drakeford scheduled one of South Carolina’s best, Legacy Early College, only for it to be cancelled because of inclement weather.

Not that the Cougars took a step down after that.

Instead, they opened with Winston-Salem Christian, a team that’s nationally recognized and laden with college prospects.

The Cougars lost by 37 points.

Still they played their daunting schedule, taking on teams from Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Idaho and even Canada.

Suffice it to say things turned out well.

On Saturday, Cannon School (24-5) will face Georgia-based Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (24-7) for the right to be the No. 1 4A private-school team in North Carolina.

The two teams will meet in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 4A championship game at 4 p.m. at Winston-Salem’s Cavalry Day School.

Drakeford believes that after all the Cougars have endured this season – the out-of-state trips and going undefeated in a tough conference, all while winning the program’s most games in nearly two decades – this is where they’re supposed to be.

“Honestly, I did think we’d be here,” Drakeford said of his thoughts in the preseason. “We fell short in the semifinals last year, but I knew I would be returning everybody. Then (junior forward) Kierra Morrow came in later in the admissions process, and that was a huge lift for us, a big surprise.

“Once that happened, I felt like we had a really good chance to make it to the state championship this year.”

Wasn’t he concerned about the pressure, especially being in a state loaded with talented teams and players?

“There was a little bit of pressure,” Drakeford admitted. “But I did feel like, as coach, seeing the talent we had, we needed to at least be in the state championship (game), if not winning it.”

It turns out Drakeford’s players don’t turn from the glare of high expectations, either.

Asked whether he conveyed to his players in the preseason that the team was good enough to go the distance, Drakeford laughed.

“They conveyed that to ME,” he said. “It was a mutual agreement. These girls are hungry. A lot of them were nervous (in a victory over High Point Wesleyan in the semifinals Tuesday), just because there was pressure to perform. They knew what was at stake, they knew what the goal was. But we got it together. Now we have an opportunity to complete that goal.”

That opportunity is fortified by having the most talented roster in Cabarrus County – and one of the best in the state – that goes eight-deep during games.

It starts with senior guard Samyha Suffren, a Virginia Tech signee who has the ability to score whenever she wants. Suffren averages 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game. She could score more if she wished, however, she’s a team-focused player who gladly distributes the ball, both for the betterment of the team and to give her teammates their own moments to show their skills.

One such talented player is multi-skilled junior guard Lili Booker, who runs the show on offense and then plays the job of disrupter defensively. Booker is right behind Suffren with 14.9 points per game and contributes nearly three steals.

Junior Maya McCorkle is what Drakeford calls “a down-hill guard” who puts up 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and senior Ashley Fowler is a sharp shooter (a team-best 36% from beyond the 3-point line) who helps space the floor so athletes like Suffren and Booker can go to work.

Drakeford raves about the impact of sophomore Jamyrah Cherry, a “glue” person if there ever was one on a team of players who can get their shots when they want.

“She’s someone who doesn’t get a lot of love on the stat sheet but does so much for us in the game,” Drakeford said of Cherry, who puts up 6.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

Off the bench, Drakeford can send in Morrow, who had 13 points and eight rebounds in the semifinal win, along with “3-and-D” sophomore Khloe Thompson and heady veteran Mathis.

Nonetheless, the journey hasn’t been easy for Cannon School. Along the way, there were tough losses, the kind the Cougars haven’t been used to taking since Drakeford took over in 2017 and helped lead team to a state crown in 2021.

But there have been some memorable wins, too.

Ones like when the Eagles came from 18 points down to win in Arizona. Or when they beat one team by 109 points – yes, BY 109 points. Or when they swept the tough Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association to go undefeated in the conference for the third straight year.

The tougher schedule, along with some sweat equity from the players who bought into Drakeford’s philosophy, made it all possible.

Now here they are.

“I wanted my girls to be challenged,” Drakeford said. “I don’t take any loss as an ‘L;’ it’s a lesson. We’ve got five losses on the season, and with the majority of those losses (the other team) has had a big (player) about 6-2 or 6-3, which is most likely what we’re going to see Saturday in the state championship, so I wanted us to be prepared to play someone like that.”

Rabun-Gap has three players listed at 6 feet or taller, including senior leading scorer Tuana Coskum, who averages 13.7 points per game. A versatile forward from Turkey, Coskum has committed to play at Robert Morris University.

Another skilled 6-footer for the Eagles is junior Monna Jukunen, who also has college-level talent, as does senior Mia Wilson (Christopher Newport commit).

Such an arsenal helped Rabun-Gap win the state title last year, and the Eagles are anxious to repeat.

At this point, though, the Cougars are undaunted facing teams of that ilk.

They’ve built a season on it.

“The girls are ready to play,” Drakeford said. “We’re battle-tested, and we’ve talked about taking that last step.”