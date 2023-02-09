HARRISBURG – It was a rare meeting of two of the county’s top girls basketball teams, and it started out as every bit the battle local fans thought it would be.

But in the second quarter, West Cabarrus showed it wasn’t interested in a battle.

That’s when the Wolverines amped up the defensive intensity and put some distance between themselves and the Ragin’ Bulls.

Spurred by second-period pressure defense and their ability to turn turnovers into baskets, the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Wolverines downed No. 3 Hickory Ridge, 55-35, Friday night in Greater Metro 4 Conference action in Harrisburg.

The Wolverines avenged a loss in their first meeting with the Bulls back in December.

Despite the defeat, Hickory Ridge (16-6 overall, 9-3 GMC) still maintains second place in the league standings, while West Cabarrus (17-7, 8-4) sits third.

Freshman Shariah White led the Wolverines, who won their fifth consecutive game, with 16 points and five rebounds, and senior guard Jade Clowney had nine points.

Completing the scoring for West Cabarrus were Emonie Hicks (eight points), Rayana Minard (seven), Kaiya Bond (five), Yanira Finley (five) and Skylar Burgess (four).

In a close first quarter, West Cabarrus wound up with a slim lead, 14-12. But when the second period arrived, the Wolverines began to pull away, thanks to limiting Hickory Ridge to just eight points while putting up 20 themselves, producing a 14-point advantage at halftime.

The 35 points were the fewest the Ragin’ Bulls have scored in a game since a November loss to Ardrey Kell, when they fell, 60-33, in their third contest of the season.

Hickory Ridge was led by senior guard Erica McClary, who had 14 points, and Sheree Gidney had 11.

The Bulls’ regular-season scoring leader, Alyssa Lewis (15.1 points per game average), was limited to just three points.

The rest of Hickory Ridge’s scoring was done by Amya Leathers (four points) and Chloe Woodward (three).