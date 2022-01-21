GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dunn deal: Senior forward leads top-ranked Trojans past Lake Norman Charter

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team remained entrenched in a first-place tie in the South Piedmont 3A Conference by defeating Huntersville Lake Norman Charter, 57-51, at home Thursday night.

The victory nudged the Trojans’ record to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the SPC. China Grove Carson, which Northwest defeated earlier in the season, is the only other SPC team with one loss in the standings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior forward G’la Dunn definitely was getting it done for the Trojans, scoring a team-best 16 points. Sophomore forward Kennedy Hilsenroth was the other Trojan in double figures, adding 10 points.

Also for Northwest, McKenzie McIntyre had eight points, Chaunesse Barringer scored seven, and A’Lanah Moore and A’Yanah Moore had three points apiece.

Lake Norman – which fell to 6-3, 3-3 SPC – was led by the conference’s leading scorer, senior Marissa Sorvillo, who had a game-high 26 points.

The Trojans play host to East Rowan on Tuesday, and Lake Norman Charter visits Carson that same day.