CONCORD – Like every team, the Concord Academy girls basketball squad had goals at the start of the season.

And being the fundamentally sound veteran coach that he is, Eagles mentor Bill Middlebrooks wanted his players to focus on defense and team camaraderie.

Defense, much like camaraderie, was about character and passion, Middlebrooks figured, so he made it the bedrock for a team that oh so badly wanted to make a return trip to the state championship game after stumbling in the semifinals last year.

“The goal was to hold teams under 30 points a game,” Middlebrooks told the Independent Tribune. “I have to check. I’m not sure how we did on that.”

Actually, the Eagles failed on that goal, allowing opponents to score nearly 40 points per outing.

It hasn’t all been bad, though.

Concord Academy romped to a conference title for the eighth – eighth! – consecutive season and is currently the top-ranked team in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 3A West Region.

And on Saturday, despite falling short of their season-long defense goal, the Eagles will be playing for their second state title in three years.

Concord Academy (23-7), which has won its last 16 games, will face High Point Christian Academy (20-8) in the NCISAA 3A championship game at Winston-Salem’s Cavalry Day School. Tip-off time is 2 p.m.

The Eagles last won the title in 2021, when they captured the first in program history.

Middlebrooks isn’t surprised that defense is what has put the Eagles in position to be playing in the last game of the season this year.

During their 16-game winning streak entering the title game, the Eagles have actually done better than their initial defensive goal, allowing just 28 points per game.

Concord Academy has not lost a game this calendar year, with its last defeat coming on Dec. 28 to South Carolina’s South Point High during a holiday tournament. The key was a major adjustment in defensive philosophy.

“Right after Christmas, we came back from South Carolina, and I think everybody got on board with what our strategy was as far as the defense,” Middlebrooks explained. “We do a lot of man-to-man. Before Christmas, we played man and zone, but I figured our bread and butter was man-to-man defense, so that’s what we’ve been doing almost the whole time lately.”

The Concord Academy defense has been nearly impenetrable since then.

The 16-game streak has included two games in which Eagles allowed just 14 points. There have been several games in which the opponent barely scored 20 points. Even earlier before they got on their latest roll, they posted a 75-4 win over fellow Cabarrus County team Carolina International.

How have the Eagles ratcheted up their defense and reached the championship game?

“The maturity of this group is amazing,” said Middlebrooks, who’s wrapping up his 19th season. “I have four seniors that have played together the last four years, and I’ve had a lot of people step up and really take control of the team. That’s what we were missing at the beginning of the season.”

Star guard/forward Zoey Ward is one of those seniors. Ward, who was a McDonald’s All-American nominee this season, recently scored her 2,000th career point and has been averaging more than 20 points per game over the past month.

Senior point guard McKenzie Taylor has added scoring punch (11.3 points per game) while managing to be an effective rebounder (4.5 per game) despite her small stature. Taylor also has the hands of a prize fighter, collecting 4.1 steals per game.

“She’s a small guard, but her heart is big,” Middlebrooks said of Taylor.

In the middle, 5-foot-11 senior Jada Steele (8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds) can be a force – if she wants to be, Middlebrooks emphasized.

“She’s so strong, but she’s so nice,” the coach said. “She doesn’t want to hurt anybody is what she’s told us. But she’s just powerful on the inside, and I’m trying to get her to realize that and play that way.”

The other senior is guard Adrianna Sloan, who plays a key role coming off the bench with freshman Gracie Fackler and precocious seventh-graders Aliyah Mack and Justice Alexander.

Junior Samantha Meyers has shaken off an early-season shooting slump and been a major factor in the playoffs, Middlebrooks said.

And while junior guard Janiya Byrd doesn’t exactly rack up gaudy statistics (4.6 points, 1.3 steals), her presence on the floor is absolutely necessary, especially for a team focused on defense.

It’s nice to have the luxury of siccing Byrd on an opponent’s prolific scorer, Middlebrooks beamed.

“We put Janiya Byrd on any offensive player that we consider a threat,” Middlebrooks said. “I don’t care if it’s a post player or a guard, we’re going to put Janiya on her. I’d say 99% of the time, she slows them down. She may not stop them, but they won’t get their average.”

In the case of High Point Christian, the top offensive threat is sophomore Kylie Torrence, a 6-1 forward who’s already getting Division I interest and has as offer from UNC Charlotte in hand. Torrence leads the Cougars with 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

But to Middlebrooks’ point …

When the two teams faced off last month, Torrence managed just eight points, four rebounds, three steals and no blocked shots. Concord Academy won that game, 56-41.

So Middlebrooks has a good feel for the winning formula Saturday.

“Our defense has to step up, and we’ve got to cut the turnovers down,” Middlebrooks said. “We had too many against Asheville Christian (in the semifinals), but in the fourth quarter, we shot the ball very well and went on a 20-6 run.

“We’ve got to eliminate that in this championship game, and we’ve got to play defense.”

If the Eagles do that, they have a strong chance of attaining their ultimate goal.

“Our other goal,” Middlebrooks said, “was to win a state championship.”