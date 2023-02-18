CONCORD – As has been the case all season with the rest of the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season, the West Rowan girls basketball team was too much for Central Cabarrus to handle, and the Falcons rolled to a 79-31 victory in the SPC tournament championship game at Concord High’s Charles E. Rimer Gym Friday night.

The Falcons (25-0) also were the league’s regular-season champions, with their closest SPC game being a 28-point victory over Northwest Cabarrus late last month.

For Central Cabarrus, junior guard Jalayah Ray led the way with 10 points.

The Vikings’ other scorers were Kyra Lewis (nine points), Daniyah Burton (four), Jahnae Duncan (three), Jocelyn Stanley (three) and Taylor Smith (two).

Junior wing Lauren Arnold went off for 28 points for the Falcons, while Demya Phifer tallied 16 and Tiara Thompson 12.

Also scoring for West Rowan were Emma Clarke (eight points), Makaylah Tenor (six) and Jamecia Huntley (five).

The Falcons are expected to receive a favorable seed in the Class 3A state playoffs. Central Cabarrus, which finished third in the regular-season standings before making its run to the tournament championship game, awaits its fate when the playoff seedings are announced on Saturday.