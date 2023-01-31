 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Freshman guard was Taylor-made to lead Vikings past Mustangs

01-18 TAYLOR SMITH

Central Cabarrus freshman guard Taylor Smith had 26 points Tuesday night.

CONCORD – Freshman guard Taylor Smith pumped in 26 points to lead the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team to a 67-60 victory over East Rowan on Tuesday at Coach Mason Court.

Smith also had five assists and five steals for the Vikings, who improved to 14-7 overall and 8-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

The Mustangs fell to 9-11, 5-6 SPC.

Junior guard Jalayah Ray also had a strong performance, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Vikings.

Other scorers for Central Cabarrus were Kyra Lews (nine points), Katherine Coley (six), Daniyah Burton (four), Shelby Cruz (two) and Jocelyn Stanley (two).

Hannah Waddell was the top scorer for East Rowan with 15 points, while Peyton Whicker had 14 and Lindsey Cook 12.

In addition, Sadie Featherstone had six points, Lily Kluttz and Mia Kluttz added four apiece, while Kady Collins had three and Braniya Boardley two.

Central Cabarrus will travel to West Rowan Friday, and East Rowan visits Carson.

