GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge uses second-quarter momentum to sprint past South Iredell

HARRISBURG – It was a balanced night for the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team.

And, man, it paid off.

On Friday night, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Ragin’ Bulls placed five scorers in double figures during a runaway home victory over South Iredell, 70-29.

The Ragin’ Bulls’ lowest-scoring quarter was the first, after which they held a narrow 10-8 lead. But in the next quarter, they used vicious pressure defense to subdue the Vikings, and that effort helped produced 23 second-period points to take a 33-12 advantage at the intermission.

From there, the rest of the night belonged entirely to the Bulls as they cruised to their sixth consecutive victory.

The outcome also meant the Bulls swept the season series with South Iredell, as they won their two matchups by a combined score of 131-46.

Hickory Ridge is now 15-3 overall and 9-1 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

The Bulls’ top scorers were Erica McClary (16 points), Alyssa Lewis (14), Chloe Woodward (12), Ma-Kaela Gidney (11) and Sheree Gidney (10).

Amya Leathers added six points, while Hannah Shampine made a free throw.

South Iredell, which fell to 4-14 and 0-7 GMC, was led by Kayden Johnson’s eight points and Anaya Turner’s seven.

Hickory Ridge has a mega-matchup setup with undefeated GMC leader Lake Norman on Tuesday in Harrisburg. A win could put the Bulls in a first-place tie.