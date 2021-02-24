GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hickory’s offensive, defensive success ends Trojans’ strong 2020-21 campaign

CONCORD – During what was a spectacular 2020-21 season, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team faced few problems producing offense, partly because the Trojans had arguably the county’s top defense.

On Tuesday night, however, they uncharacteristically had trouble with both, and that led to their 53-38 loss to Hickory in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Trojans’ season ends with an 11-3 record, while Hickory jumped to 9-2 and moved on to the second round, where it will meet Ashbrook in Gastonia Thursday.

The regular season had been one of supreme highlights for Northwest Cabarrus, which won its first league championship since 1994, sharing the South Piedmont 3A crown with Cox Mill, and produced the Trojans’ first 1,000-point scorer in recent memory, as senior center Aliciah Fields hit the mark in the middle of the season.

The Trojans were one of the few teams in the SPC that avoided a COVID crisis, and they were the league’s top-scoring team at nearly 60 points per game and its toughest defensively, allowing opponents to score about 38 points per outing.

On Tuesday, though, things went much differently, especially in the first half.