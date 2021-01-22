GIRLS BASKETBALL: In game for the ages, Hobbs (42 points) leads Bulldogs over Shaw (37 points) and Wolverines

CONCORD – Whether it could ever be proven that Jay M. Robinson’s Ella Hobbs and West Cabarrus’ Ashlee Shaw combined to produce the most prolific scoring display in Cabarrus County high school basketball history or not, no one could argue that what they did at the county’s newest high school Thursday was nothing short of spectacular.
In a rare instance in which the winning and losing teams turned out to be a footnote, Hobbs’ Bulldogs were one possession better than Shaw’s homestanding Wolverines, winning 82-79 to sweep their two-game series this week.
Using her size (6 feet, 3 inches), Hobbs dominated the paint to score 33 of her game-high 42 points in the second half. A 5-10 swing player, Shaw scored from all spots on the floor, amassing 35 of her team-high 37 points after the first quarter.
Combining for 79 points is amazing enough, but considering that Hobbs and Shaw had a collective total of six varsity games under their belts before Thursday’s matchup nearly makes their feat indescribable.
That’s right, both players are freshmen and major college recruits.
“Cabarrus County’s finest,” remarked West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons afterward. “From my perspective, it was one of the best girls games you’re ever going to see. Two players matching up, so to speak. Both teams just kind of throwing punches and playing as hard as they can … It’s a great day to be in Cabarrus County for girls basketball.”
Jay M. Robinson (2-0 overall, 2-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) and West Cabarrus (4-2, 4-2) entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 57-57. Hobbs and Shaw both scored 17 points in the third period.
Hobbs scored the Wolverines’ first and last points of the final quarter. Her pair of free throws with 14.3 seconds remaining in the game were the decisive points.
Simmons frantically called a timeout with 10.5 seconds, setting up an inbounds pass from in front of the West Cabarrus bench. Future Fields (11 points) received the inbounds pass and dribbled around the arc toward the left side of the court.
Fields found a seam toward the baseline, and when she reached the corner, she stepped back behind the 3-point line to launch the game’s final shot. Jay M. Robinson’s Nosya Walker, who finished with 17 points, got enough hand on the ball so that it never had a chance to reach the hoop as time expired.
“West Cabarrus is a great team, they fought hard,” said first-year Jay M. Robinson coach Jerome Hornbuckle. “We just went to our strengths, which is to go inside, try to play better defense, and outrebound them. We let Ella do her thing and let everybody else just kind of play off of that.”
Freshman Li’Ara Batts made a free throw with 3:59 left that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, 68-67. Of Jay M. Robinson’s final 14 points, Hobbs scored 12 of them.
That helped the Bulldogs build an 80-71 advantage with 1:20 to go, a lead that seemed insurmountable. But the Wolverines turned to their outside game to counter-punch.
Shaw sank a long jumper from just inside the arc on the right side, then drilled a 3-pointer as she pulled up at the top of the key with 55 seconds left.
Skylar Burgess stole a Jay M. Robinson inbounds pass, and West Cabarrus gained possession on an ensuing jump ball situation. On the following inbounds pass, Wolverines point guard Jade Clowney (16 points) rained in a 3 from nearly the same spot as Shaw’s 30 seconds earlier. West Cabarrus’ 80-79 hole, however, was the closest they would get.
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 21 11 25 25 -- 82
West Cabarrus 14 13 30 22 -- 79
JAY M. ROBINSON – Ferris 8, Nosya Walker 17, Batts 4, Andrews 6, Taylor 5, Ella Hobbs 42
WEST CABARRUS – Jade Clowney 16, Burgess 4, Elder 2, Flake 5, Future Fields 11, Hicks 4, Ashlee Shaw 37