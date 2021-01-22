GIRLS BASKETBALL: In game for the ages, Hobbs (42 points) leads Bulldogs over Shaw (37 points) and Wolverines

CONCORD – Whether it could ever be proven that Jay M. Robinson’s Ella Hobbs and West Cabarrus’ Ashlee Shaw combined to produce the most prolific scoring display in Cabarrus County high school basketball history or not, no one could argue that what they did at the county’s newest high school Thursday was nothing short of spectacular.

In a rare instance in which the winning and losing teams turned out to be a footnote, Hobbs’ Bulldogs were one possession better than Shaw’s homestanding Wolverines, winning 82-79 to sweep their two-game series this week.

Using her size (6 feet, 3 inches), Hobbs dominated the paint to score 33 of her game-high 42 points in the second half. A 5-10 swing player, Shaw scored from all spots on the floor, amassing 35 of her team-high 37 points after the first quarter.

Combining for 79 points is amazing enough, but considering that Hobbs and Shaw had a collective total of six varsity games under their belts before Thursday’s matchup nearly makes their feat indescribable.

That’s right, both players are freshmen and major college recruits.