GIRLS BASKETBALL: In Wilson’s debut, Ragin’ Bulls send message by downing highly regarded Patriots

HARRISBURG – Jupiter Wilson knew what they were thinking.
And, well, he knew it probably wasn’t anything good.
When he became the girls basketball coach at Hickory Ridge last spring, Wilson expected doubt. He knew there would be some distrust, and he even figured there’d be some criticism.
These sentiments, by the way, he figured would be coming from the players he inherited.
“They were probably saying, ‘Hey, here’s this guy, he just coaches football. Does he really know about basketball?” recalled Wilson, who’s also the head coach for football and track at Hickory Ridge.
“But this ain’t my first rodeo. The thing about coaching, it’s about getting through to kids. I can relate to kids. They want to play for me for whatever reason, and we’re going to go out there and try to do what we do.”
And what Wilson and the Ragin’ Bulls did Wednesday night in their season opener was pretty special.
With a balanced attack, highlighted by tough defense and clutch shot-making, Hickory Ridge took down Mint Hill Independence -- a team many projected to compete for the 4A state championship – before a sparse Harrisburg crowd, 59-55.
Hickory Ridge (1-0 overall and 1-0 Southwestern 4A Conference) was anchored by the strong all-around play of senior floor general Kennedy Calhoun, who had a game-high 19 points. The Longwood (Virginia) University signee was followed closely by sophomore guard Alyssa Lewis, who tallied 15 points, while freshman forward Sheree Gidney also had a strong debut Wednesday by scoring 10 points.
Independence (0-1, 0-1) was led by University of Cincinnati signee Braylyn Milton’s 17 points, and N.C. State signee Jessica Timmons added 14.
The Ragin’ Bulls had little trouble managing the college-level talent and height of the Patriots, a team that reached the second round of the state playoffs last year – but one that Hickory Ridge also beat in the SW4A tournament championship under former coach Tolonda Simmons (now at West Cabarrus).
This year, however, Independence was expected to be even better, especially adding Timmons as a transfer from North Mecklenburg High.
But the Bulls were undaunted from the opening tip, and their aggressive brand of ball showed it. The 5-foot-5 Calhoun regularly made her way to the hoop and either finished against taller Patriots – especially 6-2 Gracie Breckenridge – or kicked the ball outside so teammates could knock down open jump shots.
Lewis did her own damage, taking turns with Calhoun handling the ball and scoring from all three levels. Gidney and Maya Henry battled hard to get rebounds for extra shot attempts, and JV call-ups Gabby Cook and Janiya Byrd both did a good job of making Timmons earn each of her points.
Defense was especially essential for the Bulls in the third quarter, as they allowed the Patriots to make only four of their 12 shots and held a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, though, Hickory Ridge hit its own cold spell, and Independence crept back into the game from the free-throw line. During a span of about 4½ minutes, the Patriots went 12-of-12 from the line and trimmed the deficit to a single point, 49-48, with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.
The Bulls didn’t flinch.
On Hickory Ridge’s ensuing possession, Lewis calmly knocked down a 3-pointer on a pass from Calhoun, nudging the lead to 52-48, and then the Bulls forced another Patriots turnover.
Independence seemed to begin a strategy of intentionally committing fouls to move Hickory Ridge into the bonus and force them to shoot free throws.
On the second infraction, Calhoun drained both ends of a 1-and-1 situation, to make the score 54-48. The Ragin’ Bulls were able to sink seven of 10 free throws over the game’s final 1:13 to secure the upset victory.
“This win was big,” Lewis said. “We’ve started off 1-0, and it was against Independence, so it was REALLY big. It gets us off to a great start to the season, and now we know we just need to come to practice every day and work hard like we’ve been doing.”
With the gymnasium mainly featuring parents and some school officials because of COVID-19 restrictions, Wilson’s booming voice could easily be heard barking instructions during the game, and afterward the rumble was even louder as he and his assistant coaches applauded the Bulls and exulted with them as they left the floor.
It was a seminal win on an already-special night for Wilson and his players, making their maiden voyage in a tough conference. And although he’s a coaching veteran, Wilson wasn’t about to play coy about the game’s significance, even if was only the first one of the season.
“That was big, man! I ain’t gonna front like it wasn’t,” Wilson said after finally catching his breath in a hallway. “As a coach, you think maybe you want to start with an easier opponent, but what it actually allowed us to do when I first took the job was to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to start off against one of the TOP teams.’ Then they got the transfer from North Meck (Timmons), and we said, ‘Hey, this is the team that somebody said is the No. 2 team in the state.’
“So I kind of used that as motivation pretty much when we started Zooming in April,” Wilson added. “They probably thought I was a little tough on them when we started. Some of them wanted to quit, but they see tonight – and that’s what I told them – why we do what we do.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Independence 10 16 8 21 -- 55
Hickory Ridge 15 31 44 15 -- 59
INDEPENDENCE – DiBendetto 2, Braylyn Milton 17, Kaylee Carson 13, Jessica Timmons 14, Breckenridge 9