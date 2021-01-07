GIRLS BASKETBALL: In Wilson’s debut, Ragin’ Bulls send message by downing highly regarded Patriots

HARRISBURG – Jupiter Wilson knew what they were thinking.

And, well, he knew it probably wasn’t anything good.

When he became the girls basketball coach at Hickory Ridge last spring, Wilson expected doubt. He knew there would be some distrust, and he even figured there’d be some criticism.

These sentiments, by the way, he figured would be coming from the players he inherited.

“They were probably saying, ‘Hey, here’s this guy, he just coaches football. Does he really know about basketball?” recalled Wilson, who’s also the head coach for football and track at Hickory Ridge.

“But this ain’t my first rodeo. The thing about coaching, it’s about getting through to kids. I can relate to kids. They want to play for me for whatever reason, and we’re going to go out there and try to do what we do.”

And what Wilson and the Ragin’ Bulls did Wednesday night in their season opener was pretty special.

With a balanced attack, highlighted by tough defense and clutch shot-making, Hickory Ridge took down Mint Hill Independence -- a team many projected to compete for the 4A state championship – before a sparse Harrisburg crowd, 59-55.