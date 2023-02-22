CHARLOTTE – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team saw its season come to an end after a hard-fought loss on the road to Mallard Creek, 59-52 Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The action was back-and-forth for most of the night, but the 16th-seeded Mavericks pulled away in the game’s final minutes.

It was the second time this season that West Cabarrus, the West Region’s 17th seed, lost to Mallard Creek.

West Cabarrus closes out the season with an 18-9 record after easily setting a record for the most wins in the 3-year-old school’s history. The previous record was eight wins, established last season.

Freshman guard Rayana Minard was the Wolverines’ top scorer Tuesday with 15 points.

Shariah White had nine points, while Kaiya Bond added eight and Emonie Hicks seven. Yanira Finley followed with six, with Jade Clowney scoring five and Anna Mathis two.

Mallard Creek (24-4) had balanced scoring, with Elie Stone leading the way with 21 points. Laylah Toscano had 15, Jaz Stene 14, My’Asia Young five, Gabby Tapley (two) and Isabella Childs (two).

The Mavericks will face top-seeded Lake Norman in the second round on Thursday.