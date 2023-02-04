MOORESVILLE – Rayana Minard was unstoppable Friday night, as the freshman guard had a career-high 27 points to lead the West Cabarrus girls basketball team in a double-overtime thriller, a 70-62 road victory.

It was the third straight win for the Wolverines, who improved their record to 15-7, 7-4 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, where they now sit in third place.

Minard added five steals, five assists and four rebounds to her total.

The score was tied, 54-54, at the end of regulation, and each team managed five points in the first overtime. But in the second extra period, the Wolverines limited the Blue Devils to just three points.

In addition to Minard, senior guard Jade Clowney also turned in a stellar performance for West Cabarrus, scoring 18 points. Wolverine freshman Shariah White nearly messed around and got a triple-double, finishing the night with 13 points, seven steals and seven rebounds.

Other scorers for West Cabarrus were Kaiya Bond (eight points) and Emonie Hicks (four).

Mooresville was led by Seriah Davis’ 19 points, and Lilly Rumrill had 12.

Completing the scoring for the Blue Devis were Brooke Piper (eight), Macy Crum (eight), Melanie Inman (eight), Savannah Goodwin (three), Gia Lowe (two) and Cadence Lane (two).

West Cabarrus will travel to Cornelius to face Hough on Tuesday, and Mooresville visits A.L. Brown.