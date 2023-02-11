CONCORD – As the fourth quarter began Friday, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team was on the brink of one of its biggest wins of the season, as the unranked Vikings led the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Trojans by a point.

Central Cabarrus had lost a close game to the Trojans early in the season, and this was its chance to avenge that defeat and go into next week’s South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament on a winning streak.

The Trojans simply wouldn’t let that happen.

Mostly because, when it mattered most, Northwest Cabarrus made its free throws.

While the Trojans went 5-for-7 from the line in the fourth quarter, Central Cabarrus managed to make just three of its nine attempts, and Northwest came back to take a 40-37 victory in the regular-season finale at Coach Mason Court.

Northwest Cabarrus, which won its fourth game in a row, is now 15-6 overall and 11-3 in the SPC, finishing second in the league standings.

Central Cabarrus is 15-9, 9-5 SPC, sitting in third place.

Re’Ale Walton had 17 points to lead the Trojans, scoring four her points and going 2-for-3 from the free-throw line in the final stanza.

A’Lanah Moore added 14 points for Northwest. And while junior center Kennedy Hilsenroth had just four points, she was dominant on the interior, snatching 10 rebounds and swatting away six shots.

Kenzie Ortscheid scored all three of her points in the fourth quarter, and Marisa Furner grabbed nine rebounds to go with two points.

Central Cabarrus actually had to rally to get back into the game, as it trailed the Trojans, 24-12, at halftime. But in the third quarter is when the Vikings made their move, with junior guard Jalayah Ray scoring nine of her team’s 17 points to help them take a 29-28 lead as the fourth period began.

Ray finished with a team-best 16 points for the game, and Kyra Lewis had 10.

The remaining scorers for the Vikings were Taylor Smith (five), Jahnae Duncan (three), Daniyah Burton (one), Shelby Cruz (one) and Katherine Coley (one).