GIRLS BASKETBALL: Northwest Cabarrus defeats Bulldogs to earn SPC championship

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated Jay. M Robinson 64-45 at home on Friday night.
But it was not just any win.
With the victory, the Trojans finished their season as Southern Piedmont 3A Conference champions.
According to a source within the conference, Northwest (11-2 overall and 10-2 in the SPC) will share the league title with Cox Mill (9-4, 9-2) because the teams have the same number of SPC losses and Cox Mill missed some games while sitting out under COVID-19 protocols. Northwest and Cox Mill also split their season series, one game apiece. The Trojans, however, will have the conference's higher playoff seeding based on winning percentage.
Jay M. Robinson drops to 8-5 overall, 7-3 in the SPC, good for third in the conference.
Northwest Cabarrus coach Jarmaine Spruill was exhilarated for his team.
“I’m beyond words at this moment, to be honest,” said Spruill. “We look at our banners every day showing all the great teams that came through (Northwest Cabarrus) and won conference championships, and we wanted to continue and most definitely join that tradition. Tonight we did just that.”
With time running down and the Trojans up by double-digits, the excitement in the gym was palpable. And once the final buzzer sounded, the new conference champions did not hesitate to begin their celebration, congregating at their halfcourt to cap off their regular season.
Trojans senior captain Aliciah Fields, who eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season, was thrilled.
“This whole season meant a lot,” said Fields. “Making a statement, that’s what it really was all about.”
Fellow captain and junior guard Chaunesse Barringer certainly made a statement to open the game, converting a blistering five steals in the first quarter into 10 points. Barringer and Northwest’s feisty defense led the Trojans to an 18-8 lead coming out of the first.
The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs showed more life in the second quarter, as freshman Ella Hobbs got a rhythm going in the paint and junior forward Nasya Walker cut to the rim. Northwest continued its solid shooting and made several free throws, but the Bulldogs managed to grab some momentum before halftime, cutting the Trojans’ lead down to seven, 31-24, heading into the break.
The second half was all Northwest Cabarrus, though. Junior guard Leah Zsambeky splashed a pair of 3-pointers to open the half, and Fields continued the third-quarter scoring for Northwest with multiple putbacks. Hobbs continued to pound away inside for Jay M. Robinson, however, trying to keep pace as the Trojans stretched their lead to 55-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Yet the final frame, and the night, belonged solely to Northwest. Jay M. Robinson had multiple errant passes that the Trojans, especially Barringer, quickly converted into points. And when the Bulldogs did make it to the basket, Fields was there to meet them, recording three fourth-quarter blocks.
“It was really a team effort,” said Zsambeky. “We couldn’t have done it without each other.”
To lead the Trojans, Barringer finished with a game-high 24 points and eight steals, Zsambeky had a career-high 11 points, and Fields had 17 points along with seven blocks.
For the Bulldogs, Hobbs had 20 points and five blocks, and Walker put up 10 points.
“We were not focused,” said Jay M. Robinson coach Jerome Hornbuckle. “We’re going to need some good, old-fashioned motivation to go on a (postseason) run.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 8 16 14 7 -- 45
Northwest Cabarrus 18 13 18 15 -- 64
JAY M. ROBINSON - Andrews 5, Batts 6, Farris 3, Ella Hobbs 20, Taylor 1, Nasya Walker 10
NORTHWEST CABARRUS - Chaunesse Barringer 24, Hilsenroth 3, Aliciah Fields 17, Robinson 4, Walton 5, Leah Zsambeky 11