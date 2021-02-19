GIRLS BASKETBALL: Northwest Cabarrus defeats Bulldogs to earn SPC championship

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated Jay. M Robinson 64-45 at home on Friday night.

But it was not just any win.

With the victory, the Trojans finished their season as Southern Piedmont 3A Conference champions.

According to a source within the conference, Northwest (11-2 overall and 10-2 in the SPC) will share the league title with Cox Mill (9-4, 9-2) because the teams have the same number of SPC losses and Cox Mill missed some games while sitting out under COVID-19 protocols. Northwest and Cox Mill also split their season series, one game apiece. The Trojans, however, will have the conference's higher playoff seeding based on winning percentage.

Jay M. Robinson drops to 8-5 overall, 7-3 in the SPC, good for third in the conference.

Northwest Cabarrus coach Jarmaine Spruill was exhilarated for his team.

“I’m beyond words at this moment, to be honest,” said Spruill. “We look at our banners every day showing all the great teams that came through (Northwest Cabarrus) and won conference championships, and we wanted to continue and most definitely join that tradition. Tonight we did just that.”