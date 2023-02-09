CONCORD – A’Lanah Moore spent the first four quarters Tuesday night focusing on rebounding and defense.

But when overtime arrived, the junior forward showed she had an offensive arsenal, too, and her scoring during the extra period were critical in the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team’s 54-51 victory over visiting Lake Norman Charter.

Moore scored six of her eight points during overtime, including sinking a big 3-pointer for the Trojans to go along with three free throws. Moore added seven rebounds to her performance, as Northwest Cabarrus improved its record to 14-6 overall and 10-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

The Trojans now reside in the second place in the SPC.

Several players came up big for the Trojans Tuesday.

Kennedy Hilsenroth controlled the paint and finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Kenzie Ortscheid contributed 13 points, including four in overtime, and four rebounds.

Re’Ale Walton remarkably was a few plays from the ultra-rare quadruple-double, totaling nine rebounds, nine steals, eight assists and six points.

The Trojans also got support from Marisa Furner (six points to go along with six rebounds and four blocks).

Northwest Cabarrus travels to Central Cabarrus on Friday night for its SPC finale.

Reece Long dropped in 22 points for Lake Norman Charter.