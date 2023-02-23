GREENSBORO – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team fell behind early and had trouble catching up with Northern Guilford, ultimately falling, 58-40, on the road Thursday in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Ragin’ Bulls, who were the 14th seed in the West Region, conclude their season with a 19-8 record.

The Nighthawks, seeded third, remain undefeated at 27-0 and will face No. 11 Charlotte Catholic in the third round.

Northern Guilford is the state’s No. 5 team, public or private, according to MaxPreps.com, and has only lost one game in the past two seasons, falling to Charlotte Chambers in last year’s state championship game.

On Thursday, Hickory Ridge fell into a 31-23 hole at halftime and then managed just 17 points in the second half.

In her final high school game, Hickory Ridge senior Erica McClary had a game-high 10 points.

The Bulls’ Sheree Gidney had nine points, and she was followed by Amya Leathers (eight), Ma-Kaela Gidney (seven), Alyssa Lewis (four) and Chloe Woodward (two).

Northern Guilford was paced by Jadyn Newsome (19 points) and Jasmine Harris (15).