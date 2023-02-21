HARRISBURG – Nearly every Hickory Ridge girls basketball player who scored reached double digits Tuesday as the Ragin’ Bulls defeated East Forsyth, 73-51, at home in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Hickory Ridge, seeded 14th in the West Region, will travel to third-seeded Northern Guilford for a second-round matchup.

In Tuesday’s outing, Hickory Ridge senior guards Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary led the way, scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Sophomore guard Amya Leathers came up big with 13 points, and freshman guard Ma-Kaela Gidney had 11. Junior forward Sheree Gidney added eight points to complete the scoring for the Ragin’ Bulls, who are now 19-7 on the season.

East Forsyth (14-10) was led by Tovia Rooks’ 21 points, while La’Niya Simes had 10 and Trinity Hairston nine.