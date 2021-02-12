GIRLS BASKETBALL: Richardson goes off for 49 points – yes, 49 – to lift Cannon to second straight conference crown

CONCORD – Thursday night meant Senior Night for Cannon School’s girls basketball program and a chance for the Cougars to capture their second consecutive Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association title.
But it was also Reigan Richardson’s night.
In a major way.
The senior University of Georgia signee poured in a career-high 49 points to lead the Cougars to a 76-63 victory over the Bucs.
The point total was the highest by a Cabarrus County player since former Concord Academy girls standout Zaria Wright scored 46 points against Northside Christian in January of 2015.
Even more impressive Thursday night, Richardson registered a triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and 11 steals. For good measure, she contributed four assists and two blocked shots.
Richardson shot 17-for-33 from the field and made 13 of her 15 free throw attempts.
Before tip-off, Cannon’s Boswell Gym was loud, with the Cougars and their fans hyped after Senior Night festivities. After tip-off, the mood was much the same. Led by Richardson’s 10 first-quarter points, the Cougars jumped out to an 8-point lead after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter, however, saw a comeback for Country Day. The Buccaneers locked in on defense and forced turnovers, holding Cannon to just eight points while consistently getting to the rim. Junior forward Hudson Rixham spearheaded the Bucs’ turnaround with nine points, and senior guard Sophie Rucker added a pair of key 3-pointers to extend Country Day’s halftime lead to 33-26.
The Cougars had a very different ending to their second half.
While Richardson had a good first half, her play was on another level after halftime. The Cougars’ first three possessions included three buckets and two steals from Richardson to close the gap. After a Country Day 3-pointer to answer, Cannon answered right back with a triple from senior captain Sydney Wood to cut the Buccaneer’s lead to one.
Not long after, a Richardson layup gave the lead to the Cougars, who would not relinquish it for the rest of the night. Richardson did not let up, either, finishing the third quarter with an incredible 22 points and five steals.
Heading into the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead, this time Cannon did not allow Country Day to rally, despite Bucs sophomore Brooklin Ingram and junior Mary Holland Waters scrapping with six points apiece in the final frame.
Richardson continued her stellar play in the fourth, hounding the ball on defense and putting up 14 points. Freshman Seini Hicks added six points and stout defense for the Cougars as well.
“I knew coming out into the second half I had to pick it up,” said Richardson, whose previous career-best was a 38-point performance against Matthews Covenant Day last month.
“This was a big deal for us. We knew we had the determination to accomplish this.”
With the final buzzer sounding, the Cannon girls celebrated their Senior Night victory and conference title, and the moment was not lost on Cannon coach Kelvin Drakeford as his team moved to 15-5 on the year and an undefeated 9-0 in conference play.
“We haven’t trailed going into halftime, so for them to come out and fight just showed that they really wanted this,” said Drakeford. “This has just been an accumulation of a lot of hard work and dedication by the girls sticking together and trusting the process.”
Richardson’s big performance did not escape Drakeford, either. “I’ve seen her do it before, but I think it is a testament to the work she puts in. She played with her hair on fire in the second half,” said Drakeford.
Charlotte Country Day, meanwhile, moved to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference competition.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cannon 18 8 27 23 -- 76
Charlotte Country Day 10 23 12 18 -- 63
CANNON - Cherry 4, Edwards 3, Evans 2, Galloway 2, Hicks 8, Reigan Richardson 49, Wood 5, York 3