GIRLS BASKETBALL: Richardson goes off for 49 points – yes, 49 – to lift Cannon to second straight conference crown

The Cougars had a very different ending to their second half.

While Richardson had a good first half, her play was on another level after halftime. The Cougars’ first three possessions included three buckets and two steals from Richardson to close the gap. After a Country Day 3-pointer to answer, Cannon answered right back with a triple from senior captain Sydney Wood to cut the Buccaneer’s lead to one.

Not long after, a Richardson layup gave the lead to the Cougars, who would not relinquish it for the rest of the night. Richardson did not let up, either, finishing the third quarter with an incredible 22 points and five steals.

Heading into the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead, this time Cannon did not allow Country Day to rally, despite Bucs sophomore Brooklin Ingram and junior Mary Holland Waters scrapping with six points apiece in the final frame.

Richardson continued her stellar play in the fourth, hounding the ball on defense and putting up 14 points. Freshman Seini Hicks added six points and stout defense for the Cougars as well.

“I knew coming out into the second half I had to pick it up,” said Richardson, whose previous career-best was a 38-point performance against Matthews Covenant Day last month.