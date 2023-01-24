 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seniors Lewis and McClary lead Bulls past Mooresville

  • 0
09-24 HICKORY RIDGE-MOORESVILLE LOGO (2)

MOORESVILLE – Senior guards Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary had big nights scoring as Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge went on the road and vanquished Mooresville, 73-46, Tuesday night in Greater Metro 4 Conference action.

The Ragin’ Bulls now have a five-game winning streak heading into Friday’s home game against struggling South Iredell.

On Tuesday, Lewis and McClary simply couldn’t be stopped, and the Hickory Ridge train just kept on going. Mooresville attempted a late rally, but the Ragin’ Bulls held the Blue Devils to just eight points in the fourth quarter while putting up 17 of their own.

Lewis pumped in 20 points, while McClary ended the night with 19 points.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Additional scoring for Hickory Ridge featured Sheree Gidney putting in 11 points, and Amya Leathers and Ma-Kaela Gidney had nine apiece.

People are also reading…

Hannah Shampine scored three points, and Madison Talbot contributed two for the Ragin’ Bulls.

Hickory Ridge improved its record to 14-3 overall and 8-1 in the GMC.

Mooresville dropped to 9-12 and 2-7 GMC and was led by Seraiah Davis’ 18 points. Gia Lowe had eight points, Lilly Rumrill seven, Brooke Piper four and Melanie Inman three. Ally Binghan, Kamoni, Cornelius and Macy Crum scored two apiece.

The Blue Devils travel to South Iredell next Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State Health Plan emails show ‘lost confidence’ in Blue Cross NC before big switch

Newly released emails show that problems with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s claims processing system last year prompted the State Health Plan to put the high-dollar contract out to bid — a move that could end the health insurer’s long tenure handling the work. Last month, the health plan’s board voted to give the three-year contract to for-profit Aetna, though non-profit Blue ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts