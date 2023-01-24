GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seniors Lewis and McClary lead Bulls past Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – Senior guards Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary had big nights scoring as Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge went on the road and vanquished Mooresville, 73-46, Tuesday night in Greater Metro 4 Conference action.

The Ragin’ Bulls now have a five-game winning streak heading into Friday’s home game against struggling South Iredell.

On Tuesday, Lewis and McClary simply couldn’t be stopped, and the Hickory Ridge train just kept on going. Mooresville attempted a late rally, but the Ragin’ Bulls held the Blue Devils to just eight points in the fourth quarter while putting up 17 of their own.

Lewis pumped in 20 points, while McClary ended the night with 19 points.

Additional scoring for Hickory Ridge featured Sheree Gidney putting in 11 points, and Amya Leathers and Ma-Kaela Gidney had nine apiece.

Hannah Shampine scored three points, and Madison Talbot contributed two for the Ragin’ Bulls.

Hickory Ridge improved its record to 14-3 overall and 8-1 in the GMC.

Mooresville dropped to 9-12 and 2-7 GMC and was led by Seraiah Davis’ 18 points. Gia Lowe had eight points, Lilly Rumrill seven, Brooke Piper four and Melanie Inman three. Ally Binghan, Kamoni, Cornelius and Macy Crum scored two apiece.

The Blue Devils travel to South Iredell next Tuesday.