GIRLS BASKETBALL: Simmons, new West Cabarrus team get a ‘banner’ victory over A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown scored its only three points of the third quarter shortly after halftime. Meanwhile, West Cabarrus’ 1-2-2 full-court press was ramping up.

Over the period’s final two minutes, the Wolverines went on an 11-0 run in which the Wonders barely were able to cross midcourt with the ball. West Cabarrus’s defensive play led to plenty of layups and free throws over the second half.

“They play aggressive defense and get in the passing lanes well,” said A.L. Brown coach Mark Hogan. “They turn their defense into offense.”

West Cabarrus’ style of play looks very similar to the teams Simmons coached at Hickory Ridge from 2012 thru 2020; it presses defensively for almost the entire game, and as soon as it gets possession – either off steals or rebounds – one or two West Cabarrus players are the first ones down the court.

A Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame member, Simmons graduated from A.L. Brown in 1985 when her last name was Rose. She had a prolific playing career for the Charlotte 49ers before making a name for herself in Cabarrus County as a coach.