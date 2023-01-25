 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sixth-ranked Chargers avenge early-season loss to No. 4 Wolverines

CONCORD – It was a highly anticipated matchup of two teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings.

But led by a hot-shooting Kay Decker, the sixth-ranked Cox Mill girls basketball team toppled No. 4 West Cabarrus, 61-55, Tuesday night on the road.

In the process, the Chargers avenged an early-season overtime loss to the Wolverines.

Tuesday’s game was close throughout, too. Cox Mill l held slim leads of 30-26 at halftime and 46-43 at the end of the third quarter. But the Chargers were able to hold the Wolverines off to post their second consecutive win.

Cox Mill is now 11-8 and 5-4 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. West Cabarrus dropped to 11-6, 4-3.

Decker was the offensive catalyst for Cox Mill, as she poured in a game-leading 31 points. Sophomore forward Lauren Farrell was the other double-digit scorer for the Chargers with 11.

Completing the scoring for Cox Mill were Ariana Perry (eight points), Makayla Richardson (four), Kelly Williams (three), Kennedy Bellamy (two) and Rachel Morphey (two).

The Chargers travel to Kannapolis to face A.L. Brown on Friday.

West Cabarrus was paced by four double-digit scorers, with freshman Shariah White leading the way with 15 points.

Senior guard Yanira Finley had 12 points for the Wolverines, while Jade Clowney and Rayana Minard scored 11 apiece.

The rest of the scoring was done by Emonie Hicks (three points), Skylar Burgress (two) and Anna Mathis (one).

The Wolverines play host to Lake Norman Friday.

