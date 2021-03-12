 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL:SPC names top players, with Cox Mill leading the way
GIRLS BASKETBALL:SPC names top players, with Cox Mill leading the way

03-12 TILLMON-SMITHSON

Cox Mill's Emerie Tillmon (left) and Lin Smithson

CONCORD – The South Piedmont 3A Conference has announced its postseason awards for the 2020-21 season, and the Cox Mill girls program took the top two individual awards.

03-12 PERRY-HINES

Cox Mill's Arianna Perry (left) and Leah Hines

Cox Mill senior guard  Emerie Tillmon was chosen as the SPC Girls Player of the Year, while Chargers mentor Lin Smithson was named the Coach of the Year.

03-12 BATTS-HOBBS-WALKER

From left, Jay M. Robinson's Li'Ara Batts, Ella Hobbs and Nasya Walker

This season, the Chargers tied Northwest Cabarrus for the SPC championship, marking the first time in history Cox Mill had accomplished that feat.

03-12 BARRINGER-FIELDS-BARRIE

From left, Northwest Cabarrus' Chaunesse Barringer and Aliciah Fields, and Central Cabarrus' Mariah Barrie

This season, Tillmon, a Barton College signee, averaged 17.5 points to go with 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals. Smithson led Cox Mill to a 9-5 overall mark, which included a 9-2 record in the SPC.

03-12 CLOWNEY-SHAW

From left, West Cabarrus' Jade Clowney and Ashlee Shaw

Tillmon was joined on the all-conference team by fellow Chargers Leah Hines and Arianna Perry.

The rest of the All-SPC squad included Jay M. Robinson’s Ella Hobbs, who also a first-team selection on the All-District 9 team, along with fellow Bulldogs Nasya Walker and Li’Ara Batts; Northwest Cabarrus’ Chaunesse Barringer and Aliciah Fields, who also was a second-team All-District 9 pick; Central Cabarrus’ Mariah Barrie; and West Cabarrus’ Jade Clowney and Ashlee Shaw, who was also earned a spot on the All-District 9 second team.

 

