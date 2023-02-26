WINSTON-SALEM – The Concord Academy Eagles put the girls high school basketball community on notice as they dominated High Point Christian Academy from start to finish Saturday afternoon at Calvary Day School.

On the grandest stage, the Eagles defeated the Cougars, 64-43, becoming N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A champions for the second time in the last three years.

Concord Academy coach Bill Middlebrooks stuck to his beliefs: Win or lose, defense is what he finds to be the most essential part of basketball, especially in the most important game of the year.

And the Eagles played that way.

They set the tone early, displaying fast hands and feet to come up with six total steals and hold the Cougars to sub-35% shooting from the field. Concord Academy ended the first quarter with a 27-9 lead and, ultimately, was ahead 42-18 by halftime.

“I can’t put into words how important defense is,” Middlebrooks told the Independent Tribune. “We even started the game 13-2. Practicing defense is the very first thing we do during practice. We also switched up our defense, which opened up our offense.”

Speaking of offense, the Eagles had an abundance of scoring firepower for a team that focuses on defense so much. Middlebrooks especially credited junior Samantha Meyers, who was red hot from beyond the 3-point line, and senior Zoey Ward for their production.

“Samantha was actually in a slump toward the middle of the season,” Middlebrooks said. “But during warm-ups, we could tell she was ready to play.”

Ward led the Eagles with 28 points. Meyers, who was 4-for-7 on 3-pointers, had 12 points to go with five rebounds. Senior center Jada Steele had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Other scorers for Concord Academy were senior McKenzie Taylor (six points, five assists and four rebounds), seventh-grader Justice Alexander (six) and junior Janiya Byrd (two).

Concord Academy supporters never doubted the Eagles in their quest to call themselves state champions again. It’s safe to say fans who made the trip from Cabarrus County to Winston-Salem were just as excited as anyone to see the Eagles claim the state title.

“I was extremely confident that they were going to win. They played like all-stars all season,” Concord Academy student Mariah Gufler said. “I’m glad Concord Academy is a school of champions again. These other schools can’t tell us nothing.”

Some fans even went as far as to dub the Eagles the No. 1 girls basketball team in North Carolina.

“No girls team in high school is topping this one, and I’m dead serious,” longtime Concord Academy fan Marta Edwards said. “For any team that wants to see what winning basketball looks like, just watch our highlights. You could learn a thing or two.”

Concord Academy athletics director David Murr was incredibly proud of the Eagles and even thinks they can carry this momentum into next season despite losing four seniors.

“It’s hard to put into words, but obviously we’re excited,” Murr said. “I’m especially excited that our seniors will end their high school careers with a championship. We’re definitely losing some elite talent, but we got some good players returning. I think we can keep this thing going.”

The Eagles are absolutely losing some elite talent, specifically Ward.

In her final high school game, Ward put up a game-high of 28 points, proving to the whole gymnasium why she was worthy of her McDonald’s All-American nomination.

Ward was ecstatic to get her storybook ending to a remarkable high school career.

“Man, oh, man, this feels so good,” Ward said. “To know that my last game ended with a chip to my name and I had a great game… it doesn’t get much better than this.”

After the Eagles’ semifinal win over Asheville Christian Academy earlier in the week, Middlebrooks told the Independent Tribune their goal was to “win a state championship.” Middlebrooks was thrilled that this goal became a reality.

“This feels great. We've been (to the state finals) four times, and this was our second win, so I’m happy I evened out the win-loss column,” Middlebrooks said. “Our team exemplifies what grit, discipline and determination can do for you.

“Coaching these ladies is beyond rewarding,” he added. “I see them work so incredibly hard every day. We had a goal, and we reached it. I couldn’t ask for more than that.”