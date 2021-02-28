GIRLS BASKETBALL: Third time the charm for Eagles, who break through to claim 3A state crown

ASHEVILLE – The Concord Academy girls basketball team had been in this spot three times over the last three years, one step away from wearing the crown as best in the state.

But each of the previous two times, even though they’d dominated a good conference and sent quality athletes to play at the college level, the Eagles had come up short, with last year being an extra painful, three-point loss with that ended with them missing a late 3-pointer to tie the game.

There would be no heartbreak this year; only a breakthrough.

The Eagles traveled to the mountains Saturday and finally got to stand at the top of them emotionally, as they defeated host Asheville Christian Academy, 58-57 in overtime to claim the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title.

Concord Academy wraps up its 2020-21 season with an 18-2 record. Asheville Christian, which beat the Eagles in last year’s state final, finishes at 13-8.

The Eagles lost to just one team this season, falling twice to Winston-Salem Quality Education Academy.

The Eagles had several players play critical roles in winning the championship this year, but senior Reagan Dickens definitely made sure she ended her career on a high note.