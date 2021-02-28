 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Third time the charm for Eagles, who break through to claim 3A state crown
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Third time the charm for Eagles, who break through to claim 3A state crown

  • Updated
03-03 CONCORD ACADEMY

The Concord Academy girls basketball team is the NCISAA 3A state champion.

 CONCORD ACADEMY GIRLS BASKETBALL PHOTO

ASHEVILLE – The Concord Academy girls basketball team had been in this spot three times over the last three years, one step away from wearing the crown as best in the state.

But each of the previous two times, even though they’d dominated a good conference and sent quality athletes to play at the college level, the Eagles had come up short, with last year being an extra painful, three-point loss with that ended with them missing a late 3-pointer to tie the game.

There would be no heartbreak this year; only a breakthrough.

The Eagles traveled to the mountains Saturday and finally got to stand at the top of them emotionally, as they defeated host Asheville Christian Academy, 58-57 in overtime to claim the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title.

Concord Academy wraps up its 2020-21 season with an 18-2 record. Asheville Christian, which beat the Eagles in last year’s state final, finishes at 13-8.

The Eagles lost to just one team this season, falling twice to Winston-Salem Quality Education Academy.

02-21 RAEGAN DICKENS

Dickens

The Eagles had several players play critical roles in winning the championship this year, but senior Reagan Dickens definitely made sure she ended her career on a high note.

Dickens, a forward, led the Eagles with 12 points and a career-high-tying 19 rebounds to go with five blocks and two steals.

Zoey Ward tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, Zykia Benjamin put up 14 points and eight rebounds, and McKenzie Taylor had 10 points and five rebounds

The second-seeded Eagles had a tough road to travel to win their championship.

Although they received a first-round bye after finishing as Metrolina Athletic Conference titlists, the Eagles faced No. 3 Forsyth Country Day in the second round and had to rally to get the win that night in their home gym.

From there, they would have to go through to No. 1 seeds. First, there was a road trip to High Point Christian in the state semifinals, and the Eagles won, 65-58. Then Saturday, they had to play overtime before wresting the championship frim Asheville Christian on the Lions’ court.

