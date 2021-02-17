GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans’ defense right on time against Jay M. Robinson to keep their SPC title hopes alive

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team’s calling card this season has been defense, specifically a tenacious full-court press spearheaded by one of the best athletes in the county and supported by a swarm of Trojans intent on creating chaos.

Northwest Cabarrus used that defensive intensity to maintain double-digit leads for most of the game and then applied it with purpose at the end to close out a monumental 51-41 league win over Jay M. Robinson Tuesday night.

Had the Bulldogs won, they would have secured at least a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular-season title and the Trojans would’ve fallen to third place.

As it stands, Northwest is now in a three-way tie atop the SPC standings (with Cox Mill and Jay M. Robinson), but it can clinch the title outright if it wins the Thursday rematch with the Bulldogs.

Hence, Tuesday’s game effectively was a must-win for the Trojans, and they came through on Jay M. Robinson’s home floor.