GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans’ defense right on time against Jay M. Robinson to keep their SPC title hopes alive

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team’s calling card this season has been defense, specifically a tenacious full-court press spearheaded by one of the best athletes in the county and supported by a swarm of Trojans intent on creating chaos.
Northwest Cabarrus used that defensive intensity to maintain double-digit leads for most of the game and then applied it with purpose at the end to close out a monumental 51-41 league win over Jay M. Robinson Tuesday night.
Had the Bulldogs won, they would have secured at least a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular-season title and the Trojans would’ve fallen to third place.
As it stands, Northwest is now in a three-way tie atop the SPC standings (with Cox Mill and Jay M. Robinson), but it can clinch the title outright if it wins the Thursday rematch with the Bulldogs.
Hence, Tuesday’s game effectively was a must-win for the Trojans, and they came through on Jay M. Robinson’s home floor.
“We knew what was at stake when It comes down to competing for a conference championship,” Northwest coach Jarmaine Spruill said. “That’s been our goal from the start of the season, and we understood that we just had to take care of our business. So we wanted to come in here with some intensity and walk out of here with a win, and we just feel fortunate we did that.”
Senior standout Aliciah Fields led Northwest with 21 points in the showdown featuring two of the conference’s top centers – the 6-foot-2 Fields and 6-4 Jay M. Robinson freshman Ella Hobbs (19 points).
But the Trojans’ defense was ultimately the determining factor.
Whenever Northwest was able to set up its press, uber-athletic junior Chaunesse Barringer wreaked havoc by flying high to grab lofted passes out the air, swiping the ball from opponents with swift hands, or diving on the floor for loose balls before others could get there. The heady Barringer would then either dribble in for layups or scoot the ball ahead to open teammates for scores.
Eventually, the Trojans had built a 25-point lead (40-25) midway through the third quarter.
Jay M. Robinson would put up a fight, though.
Hobbs was her usual dominant self on the interior, swatting away shots and grabbing rounds. And when the Bulldogs got the chance, they ran, making crisp passes for fastbreak layups and creating turnovers with their own tough defense.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs began chipping away at the lead. Hobbs played a huge part in a 14-4 Jay M. Robinson run. Her kickout pass to Peyton Taylor, who swished a deep 3-pointer, narrowed the deficit to 43-33 early in the fourth quarter. Then Hobbs and Keyana Farris both sank a pair of free throws that narrowed the margin to six (43-37).
Fields hit one of two free throws to nudge the Trojans’ lead back to seven points with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Hobbs answered by following Nasya Walker’s shot for a score, making it 44-39 at the 5:37 mark.
The Bulldogs had turned the tide and put themselves in position to be league champs.
But that’s when the Trojans unleashed its press again.
Jay M. Robinson immediately turned the ball over, and Barringer (nine points) fed Fields for an easy basket. On the next trip down the floor, Northwest junior G’la Dunn drew a charge on fast-moving Li’Ara Batts (seven points).
From that point on, Jay M. Robinson had trouble getting open looks at the rim and failed to make a field goal for the final 5:21 of the game.
Over the last 3½ minutes the game, the Trojans effectively killed the clock by slowing down the pace and playing “keepaway,” with freshman guard Re’ale Walton, showcasing her elusiveness and dribbling skills to evade defenders.
Spruill said he felt comfortable with Walton at the controls in the late stages.
“We’ve got a group of awesome freshmen, and Re’ale is totally spectacular with what she provides on the floor with her ball-handling ability and her ability to pass and break down defenses,” Spruill said. “We’ve got a lot of talented freshmen in our county, and she’s right there with all the rest of them.”
Jay M. Robinson coach Jerome Hornbuckle was proud of the way his troops fought back, but he said his team fell in too deep a hole early on.
“Our slow start hurt us,” Hornbuckle said. “We didn’t start playing until the third quarter, really. We made a good run, but one quarter of play is not going to win any game. (The Trojans) are a good team, well-coached, and they held us off.”
Now, both teams are one win away.
If the Bulldogs win Thursday, they again would at least get a share of the SPC title. If the Trojans defeat the Bulldogs, they get the crown outright.
But none of it would’ve been possible had they not taken care of their business Tuesday, and their coach knew what would get them there.
“We just knew coming out here tonight that defense was going to have to bring it home for us,” Spruill said. “I’ve been saying all year long that it’s tough to play on the road; I don’t care who you’re playing. So we had to keep the intensity going.
“Thursday night, we’re home. Hopefully, we’re a little bit more intense and we’re able to focus in for 32 minutes. We’re just excited for the opportunity.”
SCORING SUMMARY
NW Cabarrus 16 12 13 10 – 51