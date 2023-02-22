WENTWORTH – It’s on to Round 2 for the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team.

With A’Lanah Moore and Kenzie Ortscheid leading the way, the Trojans went on the road and defeated Rockingham County, 54-36, Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Trojans, the 20th seed in the West Region, are now set to face fourth-seeded Greensboro Ben L. Smith (23-2) in Thursday’s second round.

Northwest Cabarrus moved its record to 16-7 and is one win away from tying last year’s mark of 17 victories, which was the most in at least a decade for the Trojans.

Moore, a junior forward, and Ortscheid, a freshman guard, helped make sure the Trojans moved on by scoring 14 points apiece. Moore sank four 3-pointers, and Ortscheid drained one trey while going 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

The rest of Northwest Cabarrus’ scoring was done by Marisa Furner (eight points), Kennedy Hilsenroth (eight), Re’Ale Walton (five), Mikaela Alberico (three) and Allison Gordon (two).

Thirteenth-seeded Rockingham County (19-6) was led by Ava Grace Pruitt’s 15 points and Macey Hardy’s 10.