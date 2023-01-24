GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans push winning streak to sizzling seven games as SPC-leading Falcons await

SALISBURY – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team continued its strong play Tuesday night, extending its winning streak to seven games by downing East Rowan, 66-36, on the road.

The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Trojans moved their record to 11-5 overall and 7-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where they reside in second place.

Northwest Cabarrus also avenged a double-overtime loss to the Mustangs last month, but this one wasn’t even close, as the Trojans stormed out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter.

Northwest’s attack was led by Kennedy Hilsenroth, who nearly pulled off a double-double by collecting 19 points and nine rebounds.

Kenzie Ortscheid also neared double-double territory, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds.

“Keeping it” Re’Ale Walton ended her night by matching Hilsenroth with 19 points and adding five steals, four rebounds and four assists.

The rest of the Northwest Cabarrus scorers were A’Lanah Moore (five), Marisa Furner (four) and Allison Gordon and Anna Strickland (three apiece).

Kady Collins was the top scorer for East Rowan with nine points, and she was followed closely by Hannah Waddell’s eight points. Sadie Featherstone had five.

Wrapping up the scoring for the Mustangs were Jadyn Featherstone and Mia Kluttz (three points apiece), while Addie Plott, Lindsey Cook, Braniya Boardley and Kori Miller each had two points.

East Rowan, which fell to 9-9 overall and 5-4 SPC, plays host to Lake Norman Charter Friday.

Northwest Cabarrus has a huge game lined up Friday when it travels to play SPC leader West Rowan on Friday. The Falcons are the only other SPC team besides the Mustangs to defeat Northwest, having won by 25 points early last month.

West Rowan is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A West, according to MaxPreps.com. Northwest Cabarrus is 16th.