MOUNT ULLA – The West Rowan Falcons are clearly one of – if not the best -- best Class 3A girls basketball teams in the state. The rankings show that, as the Falcons are the No. 1 squad listed in the 3A West Region, according to MaxPreps.com.

On Friday night, they showed, once again, just why.

The undefeated Falcons handled a solid Central Cabarrus team that on a three-game winning streak Friday during their 89-46 triumph on their home floor.

This was the second time this season that West Rowan defeated the Vikings, including the Falcons’ 63-31 victory last month.

Central Cabarrus was rolling entering Friday night.

Since that initial meeting with the Falcons in Concord on Jan. 10, the Vikings had won five of six games, with the lone defeat being to Lake Norman Charter in overtime.

However, West Rowan, which MaxPreps.com has 16th in its state ranking of all classifications of public and private schools, has now won 21 consecutive contests.

What’s more, the Falcons wrapped up the South Piedmont 3A’s regular-season championship with a 12-0 conference record Friday, a year after being the league’s runner-up to Carson.

Central Cabarrus fell to 14-8 overall, 8-4 in the SPC.

Jalayah Ray (14 points) was the top scorer for the Vikings, and Kyra Lewis had 12.

Other scorers for Central Cabarrus were Taylor Smith (eight points), Daniyah Burton (four), Shelby Cruz (three) and Katherine Coley (three).

West Rowan got big performances from Lauren Arnold, who had 23 points, and Tiara Thompson, who was close behind with 21.

Jamecia Huntley added 14 points for the Falcons, and Demya Phifer had 10.

Central Cabarrus is in action again Tuesday, when it plays host to Carson. The Falcons travel to Concord High to take on the Spiders.