CONCORD – They finally got them.

After a pair of close games during the regular season, which were two heartbreaking losses by a combined six points, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball players finally outdueled the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans, as the Vikings won another white-knuckler, 59-53, in overtime Wednesday night at Concord High School’s Charles E. Rimer Gym.

As a result, not only did the Vikings finally take down their inter-county nemesis, they earned a trip to the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship game.

In the finals, the Vikings (15-7) will take on another team that has beaten them twice, undefeated West Rowan, Friday night, also at Concord.

A lot of Vikings showed up and showed out in this one.

Junior Jalayah Ray, who’s been on a scoring binge of late, led the way for Central Cabarrus with 15 points.

Junior Kyra Lewis had 11 points, as did senior Jocelyn Stanley, a multi-sport athlete who has signed to play soccer at Montreat College.

Freshman Jahnae Duncan finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Another freshman, Taylor Smith, came up huge in the critical stages of the game, making four late free throws to secure the win for the Vikings.

Smith finished with eight points, and Daniyah Burton added four.

The score was tied at 49 after regulation play ended, but while Central Cabarrus scored 10 points in the overtime period, the Trojans could muster just four.

The game was full of big-time performances, however.

Kennedy Hilsenroth poured in a game-leading 20 points for the Trojans (15-7), who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Freshman Kenzie Ortscheid put up 14 points, and junior Re’Ale Walton had 13.

The remaining Trojan scorers were Allison Gordon (four), A’Lanah Moore (one) and Marisa Furner (one).