CONCORD – It’s on to Round 2 for a “three-match” for the Vikings.

On Monday night, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team routed South Rowan, 59-27, in the first round of the South Piedmont 3A tournament at Coach Mason Court, setting up a third meeting between the Vikings and Northwest Cabarrus.

The Trojans won both the earlier matchups by a combined six points, including last week’s 40-37 victory on the Vikings’ home floor.

The teams’ second-round meeting will take place Wednesday at Concord High School.

Jalayah Ray led Central Cabarrus Monday with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Kyra Lewis had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Other scorers for the Vikings were Taylor Smith (seven points), Jahnae Duncan (five), Shelby Cruz (four), Daniyah Burton 4, Laila Pickett (three) and Jocelyn Stanley (two).

Scoring for South Rowan (8-16) were Ari Alston (nine points), Kynlee Dextraze (six), Ella Morgan (four), Madilyn Cherry (three), Eden Childers (three) and Hannah Atwell (two).