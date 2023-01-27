GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings take down Raiders in SPC road game

CHINA GROVE – Jalayah Ray flirted with a triple-double Friday night, and Kyra Lewis secured a double-double as the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team crossed the county line and came with a 54-42 victory over South Rowan.

Ray, a junior guard, ended the night with a team-leading 17 points along with eight rebounds and seven steals.

Lewis, a junior forward, collected 16 points and 10 boards.

Central Cabarrus, which won its second straight game, moved its record to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Completing the scoring for Central Cabarrus were Daniyah Burton (six points), Louella Blanchard (five), Jocelyn Stanley (four), Taylor Smith (three), Shelby Cruz (two) and Shu-li Fink (one).

South Rowan fell to 6-12, 3-7 SPC.

The Raiders were led in scoring by Madilyn Cherry’s game-high 18 and Hannah Atwell’s 13.

Kynlee Dextraze had six points, while Ari Alston added three and McKenzie Menius two.

Central Cabarrus plays host to East Rowan on Tuesday, and South Rowan travels to Concord High.