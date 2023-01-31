 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Walton’s wizardry against Carson helps Trojans shake off loss

12-16 RE'ALE WALTON

CONCORD – Re’Ale Walton continued her strong play, and the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled to a 67-26 home victory over Carson Tuesday night.

Walton, a junior guard, led all scorers with 24 points to help her squad shake off a 28-point loss to South Piedmont 3A Conference leader West Rowan last Friday.

The Trojans are now 12-6 overall and 8-3 in the SPC.

A’Lanah Moore, Allison Gordon and Anna Strickland each scored nine points for Northwest Cabarrus.

The rest of Northwest Cabarrus’ points came from Kennedy Hilsenroth (six), Marisa Fuller (five), Makaela Alberico (three) and Aspen King (two).

The Cougars, meanwhile, dipped to 3-18, 2-9 SPC.

Allie Martin paced Carson with eight points, and the rest of the scoring was done by Laila Farr (six), Jayda Steele (four), Emma Carpenter (four), Alona Locklear (three) and Brooklyn McBride (one).

Northwest Cabarrus plays host to Concord Friday, and Carson welcomes East Rowan.

