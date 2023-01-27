GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wildcats keep perfect record intact despite Wolverines’ strong effort

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team put up a valiant fight but fell short of pulling off the upset as undefeated Lake Norman took a 69-53 win on the Wolverines’ home floor Friday night.

The Wolverines dropped to 11-7 overall and 4-4 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

The Wildcats pushed their perfect mark to 20-0 overall, 8-0 in the GMC.

West Cabarrus fought to keep themselves within striking distance of the Wildcats, who won by 27 points in the teams’ first meeting this season. On Friday, both squads put up points in the opening quarter, although the Wildcats held a seven-point lead and took 37-28 advantage into halftime.

Lake Norman built a comfortable lead in the third quarter, which ended with the Wildcats ahead by 18.

The freshman pair of Shariah White (15 points) and Rayana Minard (11) led West Cabarrus, while senior guard Jade Clowney had eight.

The rest of the Wolverines’ scoring was done by Kaiya Bond (seven), Yanira Finley (four), Tahjae Robinson (four), Anna Mathis (three) and Skylar Burgess (one).

Lake Norman was led by senior guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who is the GMC’s leading scorer and exploded for a career-best 35 points.

Kelsey Rhyne added 10 points for Lake Norman, while Samantha Shehan had nine and Alexis Shehan eight.

West Cabarrus next plays host to A.L. Brown Tuesday, and the Wildcats take on Hickory Ridge in Harrisburg.