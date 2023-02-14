CONCORD – It was one of THOSE nights for Jade Clowney.

Clowney, a senior point guard, was scorching from the 3-point line (4-of-5) and the free throw line (4-of-4) while scoring 22 points and leading the West Cabarrus girls basketball team to a 68-34 victory over A.L. Brown in the first round of the Greater Metro 4 tournament Monday.

Clowney also had four steals and two assists.

Freshman guard Rayana Minard also had a strong performance for the Wolverines with 18 points, eight steals and three assists.

Senior forward Emonie Hicks was West Cabarrus’ other double-digit scorer, finishing with 10 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.

Other scorers for West Cabarrus included Shariah White (six points), Kaiya Bond (five), Anna Mathis (three), Yanira Finley (two) and Tahjae Robinson (two).

Ayanni Flood led the Wonders (8-16) with 12 points, while Sadie Faulkner added 11.

Rounding out the scoring for A.L. Brown were Ma’kya Foster (six points), Alannah Green (two), R’mani Bradley (two) and Laci Grier (one).

West Cabarrus (18-7) faces Hickory Ridge in the GMC tournament’s second round on Wednesday at Lake Norman High School.

The Wolverines and Ragin’ Bulls split in two regular-season meetings, with West Cabarrus winning by 20 points last week.