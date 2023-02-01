 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines go to Kannapolis and get a win

01-08 WEST CABARRUS-A.L. BROWN LOGO (2)

KANNAPOLIS – Jade Clowney led three West Cabarrus girls basketball players in double figures as the visiting Wolverines rolled to a 65-42 victory over A.L. Brown at Bullock Gymnasium.

Clowney concluded her performance with 16 points, five assists and two steals.

The other double-digit Wolverines were Shariah White (11 points and five steals) and Rayana Minard (11 points). Skylar Burgess was just outside with nine points.

West Cabarrus pushed its record to 12-7 overall and 5-4 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

Other Wolverines to score were Kaiya Bond (seven), Yanira Finley (five), Tahjae Robinson (four), Emonie Hicks (two) and Anna Mathis (two).

The Wonders, who fell to 6-13 overall and 1-9 in the GMC, were led by Sadie Faulkner’s 11 points. Estela Xiomara had 10.

The other A.L. Brown scorers were R’mani Bradley (seven points), Ayanni Flood (five), Alannah Green (two), Makenzie Goode (two), Jah’Nae Stevens (two),Trinity Robinson (two) and Laci Grier (one).

West Cabarrus was scheduled to face South Rowan in Statesville Wednesday before traveling to Mooresville on Friday.

A.L. Brown will head to South Rowan Wednesday and then South Iredell Friday.

