GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines lose heartbreaker in overtime against Mooresville

CONCORD – Despite a fourth-quarter comeback, West Cabarrus fell in heartbreaking fashion in overtime to Mooresville Friday night, 68-63, in the Wolverines’ home gym.
After a sluggish start, the Wolverines (4-11 overall, 2-3 Greater Metro 4 Conference) used a 24-point fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. However, the Blue Devils (5-8, 2-2 GMC) were just too much down the stretch as they held on in overtime.
“We had a bad first quarter,” Wolverines’ head coach Tolonda Simmons said. “We did not shoot the ball well at all to have only three points in the first quarter. I felt like we eventually got into a rhythm and started to get some stops.”
After the aforementioned first quarter, in which the Blue Devils led 8-3, both teams found their strides offensively as the game progressed.
In particular, the Blue Devils saw a standout performance from guard Seraiah Davis, who led all scorers with 29 points.
“We did not do a good job on Davis,” Simmons said. “She just worked one side of the zone, and we could not stop it.”
The Wolverines were led in scoring by junior point guard Jade Clowney, whose 20 points included a game-tying floater with 5.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Sophomore guard Tyler Collins also hit big shots in the second half on her way to 19 points.
Simmons credits Clowney and Collins’ post-first quarter performances – and the rest of the team’s, for that matter – to better shot selection.
In the first quarter, Simmons felt the team settled far too often for jump shots that were often out of rhythm. She felt the team played more patient in the next three quarters with finding easier scoring opportunities on which to capitalize.
“(The players) know that we settled (in the first quarter),” Simmons said. “We settled in in the second quarter and began to feel a little bit better about ourselves as we ran the offense.”
Though the offense for West Cabarrus improved as the game went along, it was the combination of two factors that led to their downfall in Simmons’ eyes: their sloppy first quarter and Davis’ scoring.
Simmons believes her team needs to learn to play four quarters of high-level basketball.
“We have not put together four great quarters,” Simmons said. “That is just something we have to work on. A lot of that is mental. We have to take the good with the bad and continue to have confidence.”
As the young Wolverines – who have played this season without injured sophomore star Ashlee Shaw (24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds last season) – continue to grow, they will have some time away from the game as the students go through exam week.
Their next contest will not occur until Jan, 15. That day, they will face Huntersville Hopewell at home in a non-conference matchup.
Mooresville plays a home game against Statesville on Monday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mooresville 8 17 15 17 11 – 68
West Cabarrus 3 14 16 24 6 -- 63
MOORESVILLE – SeraiahDavis 29, Callejas 12, Harris 11, L. Davis 8, Piper 6, Goins 2
WEST CABARRUS – JadeClowney 20, Tyler Collins 19, Emonie Hicks 13, Fields 4, Finley 3, Rucker 3, Mathis 1