GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines lose heartbreaker in overtime against Mooresville

Sophomore guard Tyler Collins also hit big shots in the second half on her way to 19 points.

Simmons credits Clowney and Collins’ post-first quarter performances – and the rest of the team’s, for that matter – to better shot selection.

In the first quarter, Simmons felt the team settled far too often for jump shots that were often out of rhythm. She felt the team played more patient in the next three quarters with finding easier scoring opportunities on which to capitalize.

“(The players) know that we settled (in the first quarter),” Simmons said. “We settled in in the second quarter and began to feel a little bit better about ourselves as we ran the offense.”

Though the offense for West Cabarrus improved as the game went along, it was the combination of two factors that led to their downfall in Simmons’ eyes: their sloppy first quarter and Davis’ scoring.

Simmons believes her team needs to learn to play four quarters of high-level basketball.