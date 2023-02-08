CORNELIUS – Apparently, Rayana Minard loves overtime.

And it apparently loves her back.

For the second consecutive game, Minard scored a career-high 27 points in a game that went at least an extra period, as the West Cabarrus girls basketball team took a 61-50 overtime victory over homestanding Cornelius Hough.

In the Wolverines’ last outing, Friday night in a double-overtime win over Mooresville, Minard also poured in 27 points. On Tuesday, the 5-foot-6 freshman guard added 11 rebounds, six assist and five steals.

Defense, however, played the deciding role in the game, as the Wolverines outscored the Huskies 11-0 in overtime.

West Cabarrus improved its record to 16-7 after the non-conference win.

Another freshman was also strong for the Wolverines, with rookie forward Kaiya Bond scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Senior forward Emonie Hicks had 10 points and five rebounds.

The other West Cabarrus points came from Yanira Finley (five), Jade Clowney (three), Skylar Burgess (two), Shariah White (two) and Anna Mathis (one).

Hough was led by Chloe Galomkeck’s 16 points.

West Cabarrus travels to Hickory Ridge for a Greater Metro 4 Conference matchup on Friday.