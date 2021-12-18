 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines suffer first GMC loss, falling to Wildcats
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines suffer first GMC loss, falling to Wildcats

CONCORD – Lake Norman jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and kept the West Cabarrus girls basketball team at bay the rest of the way, as the Wildcats took a 69-43 victory on the Wolverines’ home court Friday night.

West Cabarrus made a strong charge in the second quarter to trail by 10 points at halftime, but the Wildcats proved to be too much in the Greater Metro 4 Conference contest.

Jade Clowney paced the Wolverines with 17 points, and Future Fields had 10.

Aly Wadkovsky led Lake Norman with 17 points.

The Wolverines fell to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the GMC, and Lake Norman improved to 4-2, 1-0.

