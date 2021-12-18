GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines suffer first GMC loss, falling to Wildcats

STAFF REPORT
CONCORD – Lake Norman jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and kept the West Cabarrus girls basketball team at bay the rest of the way, as the Wildcats took a 69-43 victory on the Wolverines’ home court Friday night.
West Cabarrus made a strong charge in the second quarter to trail by 10 points at halftime, but the Wildcats proved to be too much in the Greater Metro 4 Conference contest.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Jade Clowney paced the Wolverines with 17 points, and Future Fields had 10.
Aly Wadkovsky led Lake Norman with 17 points.
The Wolverines fell to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the GMC, and Lake Norman improved to 4-2, 1-0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!